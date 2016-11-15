ASCMC’s ninth Executive Board meeting of the semester was held at 7:00 pm last night. The meeting began with the passing of last week’s minutes.

Campus Organizations Chair Jess Winssinger ’19 reported on a plan to meet with Sharon Basso to discuss club funding. She also discussed a new club funding guide that will soon be released by the Dean of Students office. Junior Class President Cole Mora ’17 updated the Board on the upcoming 200 Days Party this Friday, and also gave an update on the Senior Service Project, which will happen next semester. Presidential Advisor Alejandra Vázquez Baur ’17 gave a brief update on an in-the-works staff appreciation project. Dina Rosin ’20, filling in for Freshman Class President Bryan Carlen ’20, updated the Board on two successful class events and plans for a winter party for the 2020 class.

Diversity and Inclusion Chair Patrick Elliott ’19 reported on two successful events held last week, while Dormitory Affairs Chair Daniel Ludlam ’18 noted that last weekend’s Mid-Quarnival was a success, and that there will be a video game tournament held on Friday evening. Sophomore Class President Edgar Warnholtz ’19 reported that the 2019 class shirts will be distributed next week. ASCMC President Nicky Blumm ’17 reported on plans for Mistletoe Rock and for a Scripps-CMC junior class mixer before the event, as well as plans to install water fountains in dorms that currently lack them.

Vice President Felipe Afanador ’18 reported on an upcoming how-to infographic and iPhone app for the Athenaeum aimed to create a smoother Ath experience. In addition, Events Commissioner Kai Vogel ’19 debriefed last week’s TNC, which received positive feedback for its more relaxed atmosphere compared to other TNCs.

After these Board updates, President Blumm began a discussion about the proposed Constitution for ASCC, the Associated Students of the Claremont Colleges. The talk centered around the necessity of this body and what powers ASCC would have over individual campuses. On November 21, there will be a vote to ratify the Constitution, although Harvey Mudd College will be voting on ratification this Friday.

After this debate, the meeting transitioned into open forum, in which Board members debriefed campus-climate after the election. Themes of the debrief were keeping normalcy, continuing ASCMC programming, and possible extra events to help students decompress and heal.

The open forum was followed by a funding request from John Kalapos PZ ’17. Representing the Pitzer Social Activities Committee, he requested retroactive funding for Moonbounce, which was held on Saturday, due to issues with funding requests before the event. The Board voted to fund $340—slightly less than his initial request.

The Executive Board meeting ended with an update from Connor Bloom ’19 from the Campus Improvement Committee, who discussed with the Board a proposal for the installment of a protein smoothie vending machine in Roberts Pavilion.

This Board meeting was adjourned at 8:02 PM with President Blumm reminding everyone that there will be no meeting next week.