ASCMC Executive Board took place Sunday night with plenty of food to boost everyone’s mood. After a brief introduction from ASCMC President Nicky Blumm ‘17, the members briefly went around the circle to announce their updates.

Campus Organizations Chair Jess Winssinger ‘19 kicked off the general round of updates. A relatively new political commentary publication, the Claremont Radius, had requested funding from the Executive Board for printing. However, the ASCMC budget has become tighter, and the ability for ASCMC to fund has become “increasingly difficult.” The discussion on funding for the Radius was continued further during the Board’s open forum.

In addition, Class of 2020 President Bryan Carlen ’20 has been meeting with the other 5C presidents to plan future 5C events, and Class of 2017 President Cole Mora ’17 has met with President Chodosh to discuss the speakers for senior class graduation. Several of the ASCMC members reported no updates. Diversity and Inclusion Chair Patrick Elliott ’19 said that he was communicating with several affinity groups, and that the Sexuality and Gender Alliance Party would take place this weekend, with an ally conversation the following Monday. ASCMC Vice President Felipe Afanador ’18 had approved funding for the Asian American Resource Center, and worked to organize the Residential Life Committee’s policy recommendations and ideas. Presidential Advisor Elaine Sohng ’17 spoke about making a 5C event guideline to provide framework for future events. Dormitory Affairs Chair Daniel Ludlam ’18 announced that another Dorm Cup event was scheduled to take place this upcoming Friday.

Presidential Advisor Alejandra Vazquez Baur ’17 had been collecting international student perspectives, and had worked with Assistant Dean of Students Vince Greer to host an Afrolatinidad program from January to February. She is hoping to change CMC apathy on these issues. Vice President of Student Activities Cristina Lee ’18 also reported on the number of freshmen transports.

Blumm explained that DOS was dealing with inconsistency in certain policies, especially with the respect to alcohol consumption. There have already been several CMC students transported because of alcohol overdose. Furthermore, 10 out of Pomona’s 10 transports have been first-years. The 5C deans are working on “what would be the most constructive behaviors to reduce danger and increase safety.” Blumm then directed the debate toward housing reform updates.

Ludlam said that since there were so many people with strong opinions, the housing reform issues have not been settled yet. To promote further discussion, he is planning on having a forum specific to these issues. He wanted more data on how to best facilitate ongoing debates on issues such as substance-free dorms, room draws, and block housing.

On the subject of room retention, most people were for ending retention. Most retentions in North Quad are for the room and not for the roommate. Roommate compatibility is important, and if the ability to choose who students live with is taken away, perhaps the situation would change. It would be better to have a community that strives, one student noted, to have students living with the people they like. Winssinger also agreed to the idea, saying that the atmosphere of willing to meet new people should continue to be fostered. However, Events Commissioner Quincy Brown ’19 pointed out that it was nice to pick who you live with.

After a brief discussion on the 20% freshman policy on the dorms and whether it was practical, the subject moved onto TNC. Brown reported that the Halloween TNC was poorly attended; only about 20 people came.

Most of the open forum revolved around funding for the Claremont Radius. The Radius asked for $900 for printing from ASCMC for two years until it could gain traction and find another source of funding. The majority of the Executive Board opposed the proposal, saying that it wasn’t hard to obtain funding from outside sources, and that printing wasn’t a necessary part of running a publication since “no one reads print editions anymore.”