The rate of rape reporting increased by nearly 300 percent at Claremont McKenna between 2014 and 2015, according to the “Annual Security and Fire Safety Report,” although these statistics were not widely read by the student body.

On September 30th, Marcie Gardner sent out a mass email to all students with the subject line “Notice of Availability of 2016 Annual Security & Fire Safety Report.” At the end of the 59-page report, there is a “Sex Offenses” statistics section that details numbers for rape, fondling, incest, and statutory rape. Gardner’s email description of the report did not explicitly note that a sex offenses section is included in the report, noting more generally that the report covered “crime prevention strategies, a statistical tabulation of the crimes that have occurred on and adjacent to the campus…and a report on fire safety.”

The section on offenses includes rape statistics from 2013-2015 and breaks them down into locations of occurrence: residential facility, non-campus building or property, and public property. In 2013, there were three reported cases of rape in total, and in 2014, there were four. However, in 2015, there were 11, 10 of which occurred in a residence hall, while one occurred in a non-campus building.

When inquiring about the increase of rape incidents, The Forum was forwarded to Nyree Gray, the assistant Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion. Contextualizing the numbers, Gray told The Forum that she did not believe rape cases themselves have increased on campus, but rather, reportings have. She wrote, “I do believe that our community efforts to encourage people to report are working and I anticipate increased reporting as a result.”

It is difficult to analyze these numbers, since, as Gray notes, an increase in reporting often does not indicate an increase in rape incidents. A Wall Street Journal article written this May notes the general trend of reported sexual assault incidents in the past decades. Other schools, such as the University of Michigan and Dartmouth College, have also experienced large increases in reported rape cases in the past two years. Gray continued, “I think education, awareness, prevention and increased support for survivors allows more people to come forward and get help and allows the College an opportunity to hold people accountable.” Due to the safer atmosphere for victim reporting that Gray perceives on campus, she believes the 300% increase in reporting is not due to a large increase in actual incidents. However, it does remain unclear whether rape incidents or solely rape reportings are increasing on CMC’s campus.

Comparing CMC’s reported rape statistics to those of other colleges results in some interesting trends. A Washington Post article compared the reported rape statistics of different colleges within the context of enrollment, or per 1000 students in 2014. The 2014 statistics of schools that may be of interest to the 5Cs community are summarized below, though Harvey Mudd and Scripps were not included in the report.

School Number of Reportings Per 1000 Students in 2014 Reed College 12.9 Wesleyan University 11.5 Swarthmore College 11.0 Williams College 8.9 Pomona College 8.5 Bowdoin College 8.3 Dartmouth College 6.7 Brown University 4.7 Cornell University 3.7 Claremont McKenna College 3.0 Pitzer College 1.9 Yale University 1.1 Harvard University 1.1 Columbia University 0.6 UC Berkeley 0.4 University of Chicago 0.3

Pomona has 8.5 reports per 1,000 students, the highest number of reported rape incidents within the 5Cs. In addition, the general trend seems to be that liberal arts colleges have the highest numbers of rape reportings, which may be due to supportive resources that encourage students to come forward and report incidents as Gray suggests.

CMC had three reports per 1000 students in 2014, which puts it in the top one-third of highest number of reports across all US colleges and universities. In 2015, as reflected in the Fire Safety and Security report, however, CMC places much higher on this chart, with 11 reported cases of rape per approximately 1310 students, or approximately 8.40 reportings per 1000 students. The Forum does not have access to other schools’ statistics for 2015.

Although CMC’s 2015 data is publicly accessible, many students did not read the 59-page Annual Security and Fire Safety report that was emailed to the CMC community. Sarah Tocher ’20 told The Forum, “I saw ‘fire safety’ as the email’s subject line, read the first few lines, but didn’t bother opening the report because it was about fire safety. I did not realize there would be rape statistics in the report.” Tocher noted that although it might difficult to title something like this due to its sensitive nature, better prefacing and description of the report, especially in the subject line, would have prompted a lot more people to read through the report.

Lindsay Burton ’19, an active voice against sexual violence on campus and the national It’s on Us representative for California and Hawaii, like many students, was not aware of the statistics in the report Gardner sent out until contacted by the Forum.

Burton said, “We need to increase transparency in this issue. … Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance. Thus there must be more transparency when reporting and analyzing these findings in order to effectively inform the community of CMC of both the current dangers and room for improvement.”