Since the last academic year, there have been quite a few job transitions in the CMC faculty and staff, particularly in the Dean of Students office. Meet the newest additions to CMC’s DOS staff below:

Jamie Kammerman: Interim Director of Residence Life

Dean Kammerman is stepping into the role of Interim Director of Residence Life, which was previously held by Dean Eric Vos. She has almost 10 years of experience in higher education, six of which were spent working in residential life at Cal State Fullerton and Scripps. Her responsibilities include housing operations, safety and security, community building, room draw, and working with the Resident Assistant Program—essentially everything related to Residential Life. Kammerman says that she is “committed to equity through education and enjoys conversations and student programs that address issues of social injustice and identity.”

Vince Greer: Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion

Dean Greer is spearheading a new position on the DOS staff, Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion, which also includes serving as the director of CMC’s new campus resource center. He is originally from Chicago and has about a decade of experience in higher education administration. Greer previously held a position as the Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion at DePauw University in Indiana. Greer describes himself as “very student-centered,” and he “loves connecting with students individually.” He has an open door policy, encouraging students to freely stop by his office as well as the new resource center. Go say hi if you have the chance!

Sharon Basso: Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students

As Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Dean Basso is taking on a job that requires her to dedicate a substantial amount of time and energy to CMC students. It is her duty to supervise the DOS staff, its functions, and anything related to the daily lives of CMC students. Many responsibilities fall under her purview, from academic counseling to residential life to disciplinary matters. Another important aspect of Basso’s position is acting as the liaison to the services provided by the Claremont University Consortium such as Campus Safety, Monsour Counseling and Psychological Services (MCAPS), and Student Health Services. In addition, Basso serves as the primary dean for upperclassmen. In the broadest sense, the Dean of Students is meant to act as an advocate for the concerns and needs of all CMC students. Basso did not respond to the Forum’s repeated requests for comment, but has already engaged with the student body by holding lunchtime chats and attending Senate meetings.