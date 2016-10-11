ASCMC President Nicky Blumm ‘17 began the fifth Executive Board meeting of the academic year by welcoming guests and motioning to pass the previous week’s minutes. After the motion passed, executive board members began weekly updates.

Executive Secretary Sami Malas ‘19 confirmed the transaction of ascmc.net and also discussed the success of last Wednesday’s taco truck event. Diversity and Inclusion Chair Patrick Elliott ‘19 met with Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion Vince Greer to discuss trying to increase institutional support for affinity groups and moving APAM’s mentorship group to be sponsored by DOS instead of ASCMC. Vice President of Student Activities Cristina Lee ‘18 met with CMC’s new student Title IX coordinator Lindsay Burton to discuss up and coming events for CMC’s It’s On Us campaign this week.

Events Manager Chandler Koon ‘19 will be reviewing event staff application letters that were due at 11:59pm last night. Presidential Advisor Tyler Finn ‘17 met with the yearbook coordinator to get input on the vision and timeline for CMC’s yearbook. Finn also discussed how the PSR Drinking and Drug Use Committee is looking to streamline and better improve event registration processes. Lastly, he proposed a motion to give yearbook $500 for the 2016-2017 academic year (from the general fund) for snacks and refreshments for members during meetings or outside events, since yearbook staff paid.

Presidential Advisor Alejandra Vázquez Baur ’17 met with Vince Greer about affinity groups and beginning a partnership with the International program to spark discussion about social norms, culture shock, and integrating the international student perspective into CMC’s community. Presidential Advisor Elaine Sohng ‘17 reported that an Athenaeum talk in January will be discussing intersectionality between affinity groups. Sohng also discussed how she wants to increase inclusivity relating to sex positivity and is currently trying to find ways to better publicize the EmPOWER center.

Dormitory Affairs Chair Daniel Ludlam ‘18 met with all dorm presidents Sunday morning and talked about November 18th and 19th – the dates of a carnival event at CMC – and the proposal for an improved room draw system this spring, which will be two weeks after the carnival. Changes to room draw will include North Quad overhauls and changes to retaining in general. Class of 2019 President Edgar Warnholtz talked about restructuring his cabinet, bringing in a South Quad ambassador, and about a possible upcoming Freshman/Sophomore field day event in the upcoming month.

President Nicky Blumm ‘17 met with CMC’s President Hiram Chodosh to discuss issues with events for this week’s It’s On Us campaign. Blumm also revealed the possibility of having the US Secretary of Education as a guest on CMC’s campus, but details are still underway. Lastly, Blumm is working with the national It’s On Us campaign to gain access to resources for this week’s campaign and also for further events.

With updates finalized, ASCMC moved onto recent event debriefs. Last week’s TNC, located in lower court Kravis, was a success. In Events Commissioner Dean Sagafi ‘18’s own words, “It was lit.” Class of 2018 President Joey Yamada, who planned this year’s Monte Carlo formal, discussed how the event went smoothly; the only issues were the line and some students playing with the chandeliers, making counterfeit tickets, pushing against the barrier fences, and stealing casino chips. All in all, the event was a success and pictures from the photo booth will be digitized on Wednesday.

Next up, Elaine Sohng ‘17 discussed the It’s On Us campus-wide campaign happening this week and schedule of events sent via email, with Monday through Wednesday being full of events and Thursday and Friday being more passive days with discussion and awareness still encouraged, including encouraging students to “Teal Out” their dorm room windows to promote TealDot bystander intervention training. Title IX will be providing large sheets of teal paper later this week.

Finally, a Pitzer student presented his funding request for a 5C Halloween Party called Creepy Cactus on October 29th. ASCMC will be funding $1150 towards the event for lights, stage, audio, and DJ equipment (DJ Cray will be performing). Two Pomona students from Pomona’s BLOC (Building Leaders on Campus) Club also presented their funding request for a separate Halloween party happening on October 28th called “Fright Night.” This will be Pomona’s first Halloween party in years and is focusing on creating a safe space, specifically for people of color. The event will be located in the outdoor space at Doms Lounge and 5C students and guests wearing culturally appropriated or offensive costumes of any kind will be asked to leave in accordance with the party’s goal. CMC will be funding $800 towards the party for DJ Relly Rell.