The ASCMC Executive Board met on Sunday, October 2nd from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The meeting began with updates from the board members.

Dormitory Affairs Chair Daniel Ludlam ’18 said there will be dorm meetings to discuss the mid-quad carnival and room draw. In preparation for the Mario Kart tournament, they are looking to buy equipment for long term use.

Campus Organizations Chair Jess Winssinger ’19 says she is updating the clubs and organizations policy and trying to make information more accessible.

Diversity and Inclusion Chair Patrick Elliot ’19 reported that positions for the Diversity and Inclusion Committee were finalized today. The trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. was planned and applications were released. He will be talking to Vince Greer about implementing a first-year mentor program.

Class of 2020 President Bryan Carlen ’20 was elected this week. He is finalizing his class council positions, class activities, and plans to send out his first class wide email by Wednesday. He was then officially sworn in as Class of 2020 President by ASCMC President Nicky Blumm ’17.

Financial Controller Chloe Cho ’19 says that the monthly reconciliation is up to date. Venmo drawdowns were made so that Class of 2018 President Joey Yamada ’18 can start the Monte Carlo ticket sales with a clean slate.

Presidential Advisor Alejandra Vázquez Baur ’17 reported that she met with freshman Zoey Ryu about international students and their adjustment into CMC. She spoke with Vince Greer about international student representation and brainstormed ideas for programming and how to attract more people to the space.

Class of 2018 President Joey Yamada ’18 reported that Monte Carlo is this coming Saturday. Tickets are now sold out. The tickets will be arriving soon and can be picked up Tuesday. She is still coordinating the lights and food.

Presidential Advisor Elaine Sohng ’17 reported that California policy regarding sexual assault has changed. The new law, SB 813, eliminates the statute of limitations for rape and other sexual assault charges in the state. Prior to SB 813, victims could only bring their case to court within ten years.

Vice President Felipe Afanador ’18 reported successful Senate meetings with information about the Personal and Social Responsibility (PSR) Committees. The form to request funding is live and the first request for funding by the World MUN team was passed. Vince Greer, Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion, and Nyree Gray, Assistant Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion, will be speaking at Senate on Monday.

Presidential Advisor Tyler Finn ’17 said a profit was made from selling togas. Extras sheets and pillowcases were collected afterwards and donated to charity.

President Nicky Blumm ’17 reported that he finalized the PSR committee decisions.

Next, the board had an event debrief. Events Commissioner Quincy Brown ’19 reported that the TNC concert in Claremont Hall was successful. Events Commissioner Kai Vogel ’19 said the 5C Throwback TNC held in Marks Basement last Thursday was successful and had a good turnout. Vice President of Student Activities Cristina Lee ’18 said Toga had difficulties with people in North Quad, a falling fence, and a fire alarm, but despite these hurdles, the event overall was well-run. There was additional discussion about campus security and how to increase communication with them about the needs of the board during the event.

Then, Presidential Advisor Tyler Finn ’17 presented the updated Introductory Program proposal. It was passed with the amendment that members of the program must be senators. This smaller group is an opportunity for students to learn more about the various positions, offer ideas, and build connections and interest in ASCMC.

Then, Executive Secretary Sami Malas ’19 proposed using $1,295.96 to buy new desks, shelves, and a filing cabinet for the Executive Board office. The proposal was passed.

After an open forum that discussed the board’s calendar, potential officer bonding activity, and business cards, the meeting concluded.