CMC will host numerous events this weekend as part of the College’s third annual ImpactCMC Weekend, an event designed to “bring together CMC’s exceptional board members and key volunteers for a weekend of collaboration, networking, and celebration, and to strengthen our close-knit community.” Events open to students include the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) Impact Weekend, the ribbon cutting ceremony and celebratory dinner dedicated to the opening of Roberts Pavilion, and a networking reception with recent alumni attending the annual Forum for the Future conference.
The schedule for this weekend is as follows:
Friday, Sept. 30, 2016
- 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Kravis Fellows Luncheon and Presentation: “A Day in the Life of a CEO” by Doug Peterson ’80 P’14 P’15, Chairman, KLI Advisory Board President and CEO, McGraw Hill Financial, Freeberg Dining Room, Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum
- 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Athenaeum Luncheon with Professor John Roth: “Elie Wiesel’s Impact on Claremont McKenna College” Co-Sponsored by the Mgrublian Center for Human Rights, Security Pacific Dining Room, Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum
- 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Leveraging the Liberal Arts: Careers in Technology Discussion and Networking Event, Roberts North 15 (CIE Impact Weekend)
- 1:00 – 3:00 p.m Panel Sessions with Kravis Fellows, Kravis Center #102 and Kravis Center #103
- 2:00 p.m. Community Events in Roberts Pavilion, Roberts Pavilion
- 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. KLI Advisory Board & Kravis Fellows Panel Discussion with CMC Students: “Finding a Career You’ll Love”, Kravis Center #102
- 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Roberts Pavilion Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Roberts Pavilion
- 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Celebratory Dinner, Parents Field
Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016
- 9:00 -10:00 a.m Check in and Continental Breakfast, Flamson Plaza
- 10 – 10:30 a.m Welcome and Updates from President Chodosh, McKenna Auditorium
- 10:00 – 11:50 a.m Morning Sessions
- 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. – Presentation by Nyree Gray, Assistant Vice President and Chief Civil Rights Officer – Freeberg Forum, Kravis Center Lower Level
- 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. – Resource Center Open House – Heggblade Center, Second Floor
- 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. – Admission Case Studies – Freeberg Forum, Kravis Center Lower Level
- 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Trustee Panel, McKenna Auditorium
- 11:00 – 11:40 a.m. Resource Center Update, McKenna Auditorium
- 11:40 – 12:00 p.m Forum Business Session and Conference Photo, McKenna Auditorium
- 12:00 – 1:00 p.m Lunch Break, Wheeler Patio
- 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Center for Student Opportunities Update and Office Tour, Center for Student Opportunities
- 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The Great Conversation, McKenna Auditorium
- 2:15 – 4:30 p.m. Afternoon Sessions (Open to all)
2:15 – 3:15 p.m. – Presentation by Nyree Gray, Assistant Vice President and Chief Civil Rights Officer – Roberts Hall North #15
- 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Resource Center Open House – Heggblade Center, Second Floor
- 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Admission Case Studies – Roberts Hall North #15
- 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Student Networking Reception, Flamson Plaza (Students who wish to participate in Forum for the Future can register here).