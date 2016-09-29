CMC will host numerous events this weekend as part of the College’s third annual ImpactCMC Weekend, an event designed to “bring together CMC’s exceptional board members and key volunteers for a weekend of collaboration, networking, and celebration, and to strengthen our close-knit community.” Events open to students include the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) Impact Weekend, the ribbon cutting ceremony and celebratory dinner dedicated to the opening of Roberts Pavilion, and a networking reception with recent alumni attending the annual Forum for the Future conference.

The schedule for this weekend is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 30, 2016

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Kravis Fellows Luncheon and Presentation: “A Day in the Life of a CEO” by Doug Peterson ’80 P’14 P’15, Chairman, KLI Advisory Board President and CEO, McGraw Hill Financial, Freeberg Dining Room, Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum

Freeberg Dining Room, Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Athenaeum Luncheon with Professor John Roth: “Elie Wiesel’s Impact on Claremont McKenna College” Co-Sponsored by the Mgrublian Center for Human Rights, Security Pacific Dining Room, Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum

Security Pacific Dining Room, Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Leveraging the Liberal Arts: Careers in Technology Discussion and Networking Event , Roberts North 15 (CIE Impact Weekend)

1:00 – 3:00 p.m Panel Sessions with Kravis Fellows, Kravis Center #102 and Kravis Center #103

Kravis Center #102 and Kravis Center #103 2:00 p.m. Community Events in Roberts Pavilion, Roberts Pavilion

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. KLI Advisory Board & Kravis Fellows Panel Discussion with CMC Students: “Finding a Career You’ll Love”, Kravis Center #102

Kravis Center #102 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Roberts Pavilion Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony , Roberts Pavilion

5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Celebratory Dinner, Parents Field

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016