At the end of May, CMC announced a new partnership with Questbridge, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to increasing the percentage of academically talented students from low-income backgrounds at highly selective liberal arts colleges and research universities.

CMC is Questbridge’s 39th university partner, joining a group that includes Pomona College and Scripps College.

Questbridge identifies high-achieving low-income students and connects them with superior education and life-changing opportunities. It begins recruiting these students in high school and helps guide them through their first jobs. The programs seek to revolutionize the recruitment of talented low-income students at these highly selective institutions.

CMC first established a partnership with Questbridge in 2007. It enrolled two cohorts of 10 students in the Classes of 2011 and 2012. However, due to increasing financial pressures after the 2009 recession, CMC had to discontinue its partnership with the program. In 2008, CMC had also ended its partnership with The Posse Foundation, an organization that recruits talented public high school students to form multicultural “posses” at several highly selective institutions, including Pomona.

CMC’s mission states: “The College seeks to enroll a diverse and increasingly talented student body, comprised of individuals with established records of achievement in academic and co-curricular activities. We seek those students who aspire to future positions of responsible leadership. We also seek a student body that is diverse in terms of gender, ethnicity, race, geographic region, and life experiences.” Georgette DeVeres, CMC’s Associate Vice President and Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, echoed this goal in saying that “CMC has been committed to diversity and the positive impact that this brings to our overall community.” DeVeres believes CMC’s partnership with Questbridge will help the College achieve these goals.

“We are excited about identifying students who are interested in learning more about the resources and opportunities offered at CMC,” said DeVeres. “Questbridge will help us reach talented and competitive students who may not typically know about CMC.”

CMC’s partnership with Questbridge builds upon the College’s efforts through the Student Imperative. At a 2014 White House summit on college opportunity, President Hiram Chodosh said that this initiative meets “three inter-related challenges in higher education: the reduction of cost for low- and moderate-income families, the enhancement of value, and the development of thoughtful, productive, and responsible leaders.” CMC continues to expand its relationships with numerous community-based organizations like Questbridge that support academically gifted students through high school and the college admission process. The school will welcome its first cohort of Questbridge scholars in the fall of 2017.