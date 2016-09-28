On Tuesday, September 27th, ASCMC released the results of its Class of 2020 Presidential Election. Beating out 10 other contestants, the election was won by Bryan Carlen. Bryan ran on a platform of unity, class apparel, and de-stressing activities. You can read his and his opponents full platforms here.

A total of 220 votes were cast in the election, a 59% turnout. Below is the breakdown of the election and the votes cast for the top three candidates, as reported to us by the ASCMC Elections Committee. Voting is based on an instant runoff system, so the last two rounds show the top four candidates.

