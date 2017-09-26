On Sunday night at 7 p.m., the ASCMC Executive Board met to debrief TNC and Toga Party, as well as hear funding requests.

The first event debrief was TNC, which went much better than the previous week’s event at Appleby, according to Vice President of Student Activities Chandler Koon ‘19.

The next debrief concerned Toga Party. Events Commissioner Jesse Jennings ‘19 said that though there were many logistical issues on the planning side and the event itself was understaffed, there were no major mishaps during the night. She strongly recommends that more event staff be present and working on the day of the event. The discussion turned towards brainstorming ways to incentivize more people to become event staff, such as increasing pay and improving publicity of the job.

Moving to the discussion about the yearbook last year, ASCMC President Sami Malas ‘19 announced that the Board had incurred a loss of approximately $13,000 that needed to be covered due to lack of yearbook sales.

There was a quick vote to decide that funding for 5C clubs will now be managed through Pomona. ASCMC will send its money to Pomona so that Pomona can manage all the funding for 5C clubs. ASCMC will then be able to collect the remaining money back at the end of the year.

The funding request for Pitzer’s event, MoonBounce, was passed. ASCMC decided to give the requested $300 to the Pitzer Events Board, stipulating that its members can use the funds for anything except party supplies. There was a funding request for a dunk tank fundraising event where students pay a few dollars to see Professor Eric Helland get submerged in water. The money raised would go to a hurricane relief fund, but the Board decided to postpone funding until it is decided which organization will be receiving the funding.

Campus Organizations Chair Chloe Amarilla ‘19 has finished interviews for the Club Liaison position and will be making final decisions later this week. Diversity and Inclusion Chair Maya Love ‘20 held a meet-and-greet session for the D&I committee, which turned out to be a success. Chief Operating Officer Grace Kelleher ‘20 said that there would be a meeting this Friday for club presidents to add their events to a comprehensive school event calendar.

During open forum, Comptroller Pallavi Deshpande ‘19 raised the issue that Kravis classrooms are locked and not open for students to study in. She asked if there was a way to give room access to students with a CMC card swipe.

Dean Sagafi ‘18 began a discussion about the music at Toga and other TNC parties. There was varying feedback about which DJ students liked the most. Koon said that they may look into bringing an outside DJ onto campus, while Jennings mentioned that students can also become DJs at ASCMC events.

President Pro Tempore Thomas Schalke ‘18 reminded the Board that first-year class president candidate speeches will be taking place at snack tonight. Elections will be held this Tuesday.