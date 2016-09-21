Approximately 500 CMC students, faculty members, and staff participated in CMC’s Fall Day of Dialogue on the afternoon of Sept. 9 at Roberts Pavilion, an event that administrators, facilitators, and student participants believe was a successful foray for the college’s community into the field of dialogue.

The dialogue event, publicized under the name “You. Me. Together CMC,” included a community lunch, presentation from keynote speaker Dr. James Peterson, and two-hour small group dialogue facilitated by trained faculty, staff, and students. The small group sessions included three activities focused on active listening, empathy, and understanding. The event was intended to promote communication across differences, improving how community members engage with one another to increase both individual and communal success.

213 students and 160 faculty and staff members formally registered for the afternoon event, but many participants entered as walk-ins. Administrators estimate that approximately 500 community members attended the keynote presentation, and about 80 percent of presentation attendees participated in the small-group discussions. Interested students were encouraged to continue their discussions in conversations divided by class year that evening.

According to the administration’s post-event survey, almost 75 percent of the 110 respondents believe that they improved their ability to dialogue effectively with others. 96 percent of respondents thought that the event was at least slightly worthwhile, and 85 percent said they were likely or highly likely to attend another dialogue event in the future.

Although the majority of respondents felt the dialogue was productive, they pointed to problems in the process: lack of diversity of perspective in small groups, the relatively small percentage of the student body that participated, the highly structured nature of the dialogue, and logistics of check-in and acoustics in Roberts.

The group facilitators and students who provided the Forum with a comment noted that their discussions had a positive outcome.

“While acknowledging that the event needs to be just one piece in a sustained effort to make the campus a great learning and social environment for everyone in the community,” international relations professor Jennifer Taw said, “there is something beautiful about several hundred people getting together because they are committed to learning how to constructively talk about sensitive issues of identity, support each other, and learn from each other.”

Government professor George Thomas, who entered the event uncertain about the process, similarly noted the utility of Friday’s events as a first step: “I confess I was skeptical of the Day of Dialogue, yet I found it to be a useful exercise. I think the students, in particular, found it very beneficial. It was a good first step as the college takes up more fraught issues.”

Thomas Schalke ’18, a student participant, concluded that the dialogue process was an effective way to bring the CMC community together, but worried about the self-selecting nature of participation. “I only wish that it was applied to the whole community,” Schalke said. “Because the event was not mandatory, it became self-selecting and the students that likely would have benefited the most probably did not attend, which is a shame.”

Rafael Velasco ’19 noted that that the dialogue not only helped him connect with people outside his close-knit friend group and trust the CMC community more, but it also made him feel more hopeful about the campus climate. “I believe that everyone that stayed for the small group discussions wants to work towards an inclusive climate,” Velasco said, “for they either saw a need for change in CMC or they were encouraged by someone else who recognized a need. With this, I’m hopeful for a more inclusive and understanding CMC.”

In an email the following day, Dean of Students Sharon Basso and Dean of the Faculty Peter Uvin thanked all who participated in the dialogue and conversations. “We know – and fully understand – that there were people among you who harbored doubts about this event,” the deans wrote. “And yet, you set aside time to come and participate. This is the willingness to learn and kindness we have come to admire in so many of you, and we are moved by it. … We encourage everyone to continue these sort of conversations, large and small, on our campus.”