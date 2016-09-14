In Aug. 1, 2016, Scott Sherman, renowned social entrepreneur and social innovator, started his work on the leadership team at Kravis Leadership Institute (KLI). As the first Senior Director of Social Innovation and Co-curricular Programing Sherman will be helping to develop some of the best programs in the world for social innovation and help CMC students lead meaningful lives in which they do good in the world. Sherman’s new position was created in response to the opportunity to develop curricular and co-curricular programs that focus on social innovation.

According to Sherylle Tan, Interim Director and Director of Internships and KLI Research, Sherman was brought to the team in order to further KLI’s mission of social innovation through CMC’s designation as an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus and the Kravis Prize. To become an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus, a campus must make it through a rigorous 1-2 selection process. The Changemaker designation recognizes colleges and universities globally that have embedded social innovation as a core value. It means that CMC has joined a worldwide network of leaders and institutions that work collectively to make social innovation and changemaking a norm in higher education and beyond. In his own career, Sherman has won awards from Ashoka U for excellence and innovation in teaching social entrepreneurship. In 2016, his social enterprise was part of the inaugural class inducted into Ashoka U’s Hall of Fame. On campus, he will be working closely with Amy Bibbens, Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Center for Civic Engagement, to spearhead the Ashoka U program on CMC’s campus and help to change the way that the Kravis Prize is treated on campus. Sherman explained that in the past few years, the Kravis Prize has been a way for select CMC students to work with the designated “best” nonprofits of the world. One of his projects on campus will be figuring out how to possibly change the nature of the Kravis Prize in order to further involve more of the CMC community.

Sherman’s accomplishments speak to his potential to create change on campus. Over the last decade, Sherman has taught courses in social entrepreneurship and social innovation at top universities, including Yale, Princeton, and the University of Pennsylvania. His programs have been used at more than 50 colleges across the United States from Harvard to Stanford, and in nations around the world from Europe to Latin America, and from Africa to Asia.

Sherman’s award-winning social enterprise, the Transformative Action Institute (TAI), hopes to train the next generation of social entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers for the 21st century by developing new materials to educate them. He hopes to apply his work at TAI to CMC, since his work at KLI will be an extension of the work that he has already accomplished as an entrepreneur; now, he’s bringing it back to students.

Sherman explained that his background will come in handy when developing programs at CMC. He is used to working with young people and training them to go out and make a difference. Since he has worked with so many top-notch universities, he has many ideas and programs to further develop at his new focus: CMC.

When asked what he wants to add to KLI, Sherman responded, “I want to expand the benefits of KLI programming and courses beyond the 10% of students who do the leadership sequence and those who are already affiliated with the institute.” He also noted that he wants to further the ideas of founder Henry Kravis when he funded the institution: “In creating [KLI] , Henry Kravis had the goal to impact as many CMC lives as possible. In accordance to this goal, I want to create and develop programs that impact the broader CMC community and help students realize that in whatever they do, these programs can benefit them.” One program that he is planning to implement involves developing qualities that aren’t necessarily taught in the classroom, such as creativity, empathy, and resilience. He notes that when things go wrong and we face adversity, rejection, and challenges, many people shut down and accept defeat. Ideally, Sherman hopes that he can teach students how to be more resilient in the face of hardship. By teaching programs such as this one, he hopes to reach the larger CMC community and impact everyone’s lives.

His largest hope for KLI and the CMC community is to have CMC become world-famous as the place for innovation. He hopes that students taking part in his programs will come out of their undergraduate experience with the ability to touch a billion lives and change the world. “If we are creating students who go do that,” Sherman concluded, “then that is the most I could ever hope for.”