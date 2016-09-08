ASCMC Senate held its first meeting this Monday evening. Following a reception with music and snacks, Senate commenced its meeting in a packed Freeburg Forum. To begin the first meeting of the year, the ASCMC Executive Board members introduced themselves to all those in attendance with a brief description of their names and respective positions. After concluding the Executive Board introductions, ASCMC Vice President Felipe Afanador ‘18 gave everyone a brief overview of Senate. This year, Senate has a $15,000 budget, which it seeks to spend on school-wide discussions, speakerships, and ways to create a more cohesive and aware student body.

Afanador went on to encourage all in attendance to become involved with Senate, explaining further that simply by coming to the first Senate, anyone could become senators with voting power. Afanador also explained that new technology would enhance Senate efficiency, citing a plan of introducing the communication application “Slack” and utilizing iClickers for voting.

President Pro Tempore Thomas Schalke ‘18 then moved to instate everyone in the room as ASCMC Senators. After discussing the role and responsibilities of a senator, Schalke led the room in the oath of office. In a successful oath, all those in Freeburg Forum were established as senators capable of voting power.

Next, the room moved to approve Senate’s minutes from its preceding meeting in the spring. With a motion to approve and a room of “Ay’s,” last year’s minutes remained. The room then turned to the election of Secretary of the Senate, a position for which Maddie Lee ’19 previously served. Lee nominated herself to serve in the capacity again; without opposition, she won a majority and was elected to the position again.

Next, members of the Trustee, Faculty, and College committees, the Senate committees, and the Joint committees introduced themselves to the room. Currently, there are many vacant positions on the Senate committees and the Joint committees, but Afanador will put up applications for all the committees soon.

Alejandra Vásquez Baur ‘17 then spoke about the Day of Dialogue, which will occur on campus on Sept. 9. Baur explained that they hope to extend the event past Friday afternoon, at which point they will also host student debriefs after the event. These debriefs will divide by class and will be hosted by students at locations throughout campus. Afanador followed up Baur’s discussion by announcing that the Vigil Against Violence will take place on Sept. 6.

Senate then began Open Forum, during which Micky Ferguson ‘17 announced that the Yearbook Club is still looking for writers and that the application is attached to an email she sent out. Afanador then opened Slack and explained why the application will facilitate conversations successfully throughout Senate.

Afanador concluded the meeting just before 10:00 p.m. and urged everyone in the audience to continue their involvement with Senate.