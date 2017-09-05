At the first ASCMC meeting of the year, students on the Executive Board recapped week one and discussed plans for the semester, indicating that promoting healthy drinking and consent culture are their top priorities.

Board members agreed that 6:01 was a rousing success. Despite initial concerns about the heat (which led to a last-minute time change of the event), Exec Board and DOS were pleased with the overall health of the students. Many people drank the water ASCMC provided, and the senior champagne spray was organized well by the RAs. Members also applauded the pregame organized by Dormitory Affairs Chair Josh Guggenheim ’19, which they said brought a lot of first-years together to drink in a safe environment.

Due to strict ID checks by Campus Security, many students were held up in line when the champagne spray started. However, students expressed appreciation that it was CMC only, especially regarding the email Scripps government sent to its students strongly and explicitly telling them not to attend 6:01. Conversations about the event space carried over into Open Forum, where members discussed what the role of senior apartments were during ASCMC events, and how that relationship could be more collaborative and intentional.

Tanvi Gandham ’18, Presidential Advisor for Sex Positivity, updated the Board on efforts to increase Teal Dot training on campus, and to program students with consent culture, especially coordinated around big events like Toga Party. Members of DOS are organizing the trainings and ASCMC members are thinking of ways to get students to go to them. Gandham pointed out that Teal Dot isn’t perfect and it shouldn’t be required because a lot of the content could be triggering. However, she asked all ASCMC members to receive and renew their training, to give the message that “This is ASCMC–we’re all Teal Dot trained. That’s why we want you to do it; we believe it’s important.”

In other news, this semester’s first TNC ran out of beer in the first 45 minutes, and had to be shut down at 11 p.m. due to a circuit problem. Nevertheless, Vice President of Student Activities Chandler Koon ’19 is optimistic about this week’s themed party, which will be open to all 5Cs.

Campus Organizations Chair Chloe Amarilla ’19 reported that the club fair was more successful than previous years despite the high temperatures on Friday, and that more than 40 clubs have already finished the whole process of registering for the upcoming year.

ASCMC President Sami Malas ’19 was able to work with administration to get a New York Times subscription for all students. Instructions for how to activate the subscription were sent in an email to the student body. Patrick Elliot ’19 worked with head of Bon Appetit, Jennifer Carvajal, to extend Hub hours, and the grill will now remain open until midnight on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

President Pro Tempore Thomas Shalke ’18 explained the procedure for students hoping to join the Board as Freshman Class President. A mandatory meeting will take place Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in Kravis 321. Elections will follow on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The ASCMC Executive Board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. in Kravis 321 every Sunday for the rest of the semester. All students are welcome to sit in.