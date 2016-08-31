As CMC prepares to begin this academic year, many developments have occurred on campus.

New Faces: The class of 2020, comprised of approximately 320 freshmen and 20 transfers, arrived on campus last week. The acceptance rate this year was 9.4 percent. 13.5 percent of students are first-generation college students.

QuestBridge Partnership: This year, CMC will begin a partnership with QuestBridge, an organization that helps connect high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds to educational opportunities at selective colleges and universities. CMC is the third Claremont College to join QuestBridge. The college’s first QuestBridge students will enroll in the fall of 2017.

Brighton Park Housing: This year, the number of students returning to CMC from leaves of absence was higher than the college’s capacity for housing. In addition to increasing the numbers of triples on campus, about twenty transfer students and returning students who did not participate in room draw will be living off campus at Brighton Park.

Hiring Highlights: Vince Greer is the new Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion, and Sharon Basso is filling Mary Spellman’s former position as Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students.

Student Resource Relocation: The new campus resource center, directed by Vince Greer and staffed by the four PSR Fellows, is now located on the second floor of Heggblade Center. The center aims to promote diversity and inclusion at CMC. Career Services, which was formerly located in Heggblade, is now housed in Frazee, across from the Hub. This new Center for Student Opportunity hopes to provide more comprehensive support for students as they search for job opportunities, internships, and networking connections.

New Gym: Roberts Pavilion will begin normal operating hours on Monday August 29. The building will officially be unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 30.

Dialogue Initiative: CMC is launching a dialogue initiative that will begin with “You. Me. Together CMC,” a community-wide dialogue event, on Friday, September 9 from 1:30 to 4:30 in Roberts Pavilion. You can register here.