On Sunday, April 18, ASCMC Executive Board met for their ninth meeting of the Spring 2016 semester. The meeting included updates from each board member, event debriefs, a yearbook presentation, room draw survey preliminary results and funding requests. This meeting’s discussion contains an interesting precursor for student feedback at Senate.

Updates:

The meeting began with the usual weekly updates. Diversity & Inclusion Chair Patrick Elliott ‘19 reminded the board of the upcoming Executive Board diversity training that will be held this Thursday from 4-8 p.m. The training is a follow-up from former Executive Vice President Iris Liu ‘16, who pulled money from the changemaker fund to bring diversity training to the Executive Board. Since its creation, Elliott has taken over responsibility and will bring training for Executive Board Members, RAs and PSR Fellows and Diversity and Inclusion Fellows. As a further update, the PSR committee met on Friday to discuss the resource center proposal. Elliott will be meeting with the PSR Fellows to go over and discuss the proposal.

Dormitory Affairs Chair Daniel Ludlam ‘18 said that the party in South Quad this weekend was a big hit, but he would have ordered more pizza and advertised it more either in the weekly party inform or by having presidents from each dorm post about the party in their hall pages.

Fellow Event Commissioner Dean Sagafi ‘18 discussed the Thursday prospective student-oriented TNC, which will be happening this Thursday in the lower courts of Kravis. Financial Controller Chloe Cho ‘19 went to Wells Fargo to deposit money for the Inland Fund. She got approved for both the credit card alcohol license from Wedding Party and the domain name for the Executive Board website.

Class of 2016 President Kathryn Chakmak ‘16 will be organizing a “Back from Coachella or I’m Writing Thesis” event, featuring 120 burritos as well as a Wednesday thesis snack. Finally, in preparation for Thesis Party, she will be stocking up Poppa and Ryal Computer Labs this following Monday with snacks. Class of 2018 President Joey Yamada ‘18 met with the rest of the class presidents to talk about Pirate Party pre-brunches.

Presidential Advisor Alejandra Vazquez Baur ‘17 attended the 5C president meeting on Wednesday with President Nicky Blumm ‘17. The meeting included outgoing and incoming presidents, and the outgoing presidents discussed their proposal for a 5C Senate. The outgoing presidents have spent their year working on the proposal and are trying to make sure that it passes by the end of the spring term. They also mentioned that if this proposal does not pass, then they will feel as though they have failed. Some of the conversation around the proposal for a 5C senate included discussing how functional the Senate will be and working out some of the kinks. The next topic of discussion at the meeting was Pirate Party. Now that the party is 5C, the CMC presidents told the other schools that their students need to remain in line in order for the 5C aspect of the party to continue. They also discussed how the Associated Students of Pomona College (ASPC) is trying to let go of the 5C publication, The Student Life (TSL). The presidents see value in the 5C paper, but are taking steps to become less involved in it. One future hope for TSL is to have it cover 5C Senate.

Chief Financial Officer Issa Abdul Rahman ‘18 also attended the 5C budget meeting and informed the board that although things went well, a preliminary budget for next year has not been finalized yet, but will most likely be finalized by next week. He continued that the reimbursement deadline is 11:59 pm on May 1, and that all members should follow up on that deadline.

Blumm then brought up drinking policies for Pirate Party. Only drinks in red cups will be acceptable, and students will not be allowed anywhere with a beer can.

He talked to Dean Lee Skinner about course reviews, who felt concerned that students fill out the surveys, but never see the results. Apparently, the proposal to publish the course reviews was brought up five years ago, but was not passed because professors refused. ASCMC will be working on getting those reviews published for the student body.

Vice President of Student Activities Cristina Lee ‘18 had rushed in from the Mudd Executive Board meeting where she continued conversations on the Mudd funding request for their ‘Slippery When Wet’ party. Mudd is having reservations about water usage; apparently, the college is limited to using only 1,000 gallons of water if the event takes water from Claremont. However, Mudd has found a loophole in this condition by trucking in water from the ocean. Lee was bothered that even though Pirate Party will be using less than 1,000 gallons of water, Mudd still refuses to approve funding for the party based on water usage. In other news, Pirate Party tank tops have gone on sale with 60 tanks already pre-ordered.

Yearbook Presentation:

Micky Ferguson ‘17 proposed a CMC yearbook for the graduating Class of 2017. She met with the representatives from Walsworth, the yearbook company that produced a yearbook for CMC in the past. Walsworth agreed that although rates have gone up by 3%, the company would give CMC the original price. The overall budget would be $24,515.25. Ferguson proposed about 15 pages of advertisement, with a full page costing $1,000, a half-page costing $500, a quarter-page costing $250, and an eighth-page costing $125. Seniors hoping to have a page for their friend group could buy pages at the same price as advertisement pages. She then proposed different sizes for the book at different prices, and more pages would increase the price significantly. Ferguson included that in the overall budget there would be a $2,000 technology fee that could be used by the assembled yearbook committee to hire a graphic designer or photographer, and if they did not want to hire either, the $2,000 could be deducted from the overall price. The committee could order 500 copies at a time and/or buy one book at a time. Chakmak raised the point that they would have to communicate clearly with seniors in order to bypass any complaints regarding missing deadlines for pages, photos, information, etc. It was also suggested that Ferguson contact another yearbook company to find its predicted price so that she could make the process competitive and hopefully lower the prices. Blumm concluded that if a yearbook is definitely something that people would want, Ferguson will need to start assembling a yearbook committee as soon as possible and the Executive Board members will have to discuss whether or not they want to make the investment for a Class of 2017 yearbook at a later date.

Funding Requests (Nochella, Equipment, speakers):

The first funding request came from Pomona Events Committee (PEC) member Timothy Woods ‘18. He requested $1,000 from ASCMC to cover the cost of security present at this past weekend’s Nochella event. The event held on Saturday, April 16, was a success with a huge turnout of people. PEC spent about $25,000 on the event, with an original budget of $27,000. The costs included the headline artists, Dent May and , and food and alcohol. The food included free crêpes and burgers for the initial 250 attendees along with two kegs. The other schools had given some money: $1,000 from Pitzer (a funding request was made in February when Pitzer still had money), and both Scripps and Harvey Mudd gave $150 each to fund their own student bands. The event required four officers, two on the right and two on the left, and Woods was requesting $250-300 per campus security officer.

The major question asked was whether or not this event was well-attended by CMC students and should warrant ASCMC funding. Chandler Koon ‘19, who attended the event, confirmed that there were plenty of CMC students at the party and that overall, “it was pretty great.” Baur asked why Mudd and Scripps did not fund beyond the costs of their own student performers. Woods replied that that was all the money the schools were able to give. Chakmak reasons that if there were about 500 people in attendance, and we consider all of them for CMC, then we will be forwarding about $2 for each student. She reminded the board that not all students at Nochella were from CMC, and was skeptical of whether or not CMC attendance warranted the funding. Baur brought up that Nochella was an event that provided an alternative type of party for different types of CMC students who would not have otherwise gone to this type of event and that this event is one ASCMC should value. By the end of the discussion, the motion was passed and $1,000 will be given to ASPC to fund the security cost of Nochella.

Koon proposed a funding request for a new dolley, a steel barricade push cart that looks like a bike rack and can hold fences and other party set-up items, which would be a great way to move around equipment and set up parties. Sagafi became excited about this proposal because it could help facilitate TNC and Saturday parties at many different places. The board passed the motion to fully fund the $525 dolley with a stipulation that Koon check the measurements of the equipment and confirm that it would be able to carry ASCMC equipment.

The third funding request came from Sagafi for new speakers, proposing two separate options for speaker systems. The first was the Monitor Audio Gold 200, a floor standing speaker, for $2,249.99 each (around $4,000 with tax). According to his research, these speakers will last a considerably long time and would be a good investment because ASCMC currently buys speakers every two or three years after they stop working. Sagafi proposed that ASCMC buys two of these speakers to satisfy the needs for Saturday and Thursday parties. Blumm then asked if it is necessary to spend this much money on speakers, and Event Commissioner Quincy Brown ‘19 responded that the range of these speakers is pretty reasonable. The second option for speakers was the Monitor Audio Gold 300, which would cost $3,400 each without tax. These speakers are about 10 pounds heavier, but more robust and would constitute a longer investment.

Lee raised the point that CMC parties may not be the normal environment for speakers and that ASCMC should be wary that people who are drunk can break the speakers or spill liquids on them. Overall, she wondered if the difference in quality is worth it. Sagafi informed that either speaker systems would be able to handle 200 watts, which is a significantly higher wattage than the system ASCMC uses now. A second pair of speakers would be useful for large events and would excuse ASCMC from having to get external speakers. Brown backed up Sagafi by sharing that the difference in sound between the two speaker systems themselves would cover about 60 feet. He thought the Gold 300 would be worth the extra money because the spaces are hard to fill with sound.

Chakmak then reminded the board that we already have a problem of having to shut down parties for being too loud, so the extra sound is not necessary, pointing out that ASCMC should not buy something that is unable to be used. Sagafi responded that the music will actually sound better because of the quality and that these speakers would not need to be turned up all the way, and therefore would not be blown out over time.

Yamada then asked how big the dent would be on ASCMC funds. Blumm responded that because ASCMC froze club and dorm assets, the general fund has increased significantly. With the increased general fund and already existing surplus, ASCMC could afford to buy these speakers. ASCMC chose to fund the speakers in full with the stipulation that Sagafi and Brown check to make sure that the speakers work and best fit our purposes.

Room Draw Survey Preliminary Results:

Ludlam gave thanks and applause to everyone on the board who helped him with the Room Draw Survey. He found that the results were significant because almost half of the people who participated in room draw filled out the survey. He made a special note that the Class of 2019 was especially responsive, perhaps because these students had the worst pickings. Ludlam proceeded to share some of the results, which immediately sparked discussion amongst the board members. Blumm noted that this was not a place to make suggestions about the results, but spark conversation and potential policies that ASCMC will hope to achieve in the future.

Some major topics of interest included students wanting an easier way to coordinate with their friend groups besides conjugating in North Quad. Possible suggestions included half a side of a South Quad floor. Another interesting note was that people who wanted substance-free dorms did not get them. Most of these students were girls who wanted substance-free singles. Someone suggested expanding substance-free housing to either first floor Marks or another Mid Quad dorm. Expanding substance-free housing could potentially create a better environment for the school because of less dorm damages and increased feelings of safety on campus. Another issue included gender-inclusive living. Most of the complaints came from girls who did not agree with the bathroom situations. Males living in gender-inclusive housing ended up dominating the bathroom areas by turning toilets into urinals and leaving the bathrooms a mess. One suggestion was switching Beckett back to gender-restrictive.

The specific statistics were released at Senate tonight and opened up for discussion. If students wanted to work with these numbers and room draw, they reached out to Ludlam, who is active on Facebook, and came to Senate. ASCMC also urged students coming to Senate to tailor their comments towards the actual room draw process, and not towards any specific deans.