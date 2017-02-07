The ASCMC Executive Board met for the third time this spring semester on Sunday, February 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Kravis 321.

The meeting began with class officer updates.

Class of 2017 President Cole Mora ‘17 reported that he met with the senior class advisory council and discussed the 100 Days event and Claremont Craft Ales Night. A scavenger hunt is forthcoming, and he met with Amy Bibbens and Jessica Bass about the senior service project.

Class of 2018 President Joey Yamada ‘18 said that there is a junior class event on February 24th. She is looking to get a slip ‘n’ slide and ice cream trucks.

Class of 2019 President Edgar Warnholtz ‘19 said that he finished distributing the class shirts and there will be a class hike on Friday.

Class of 2020 President Bryan Carlen ‘20 stated that he and the Freshman Class Cabinet practiced tie-dyeing the class shirts. Class shirts will be distributed on Wednesday, February 8, and on Thursday, February 9. There will be a tie-dyeing event on Friday, February 10. On February 12 and 26, there will be Sunday Snack events. He is still in the process of deciding on a theme for the Sunday Snacks.

Regarding event debriefs, President Nicky Blumm ‘17 relayed that Event Commissioners Amiya Narula ‘19 and Dean Sagafi ‘18 were absent from the meeting to purchase Wedding Party supplies. The tabling spreadsheet was sent out and all but 100 tickets for Wedding Party were sold online. The Daisy Dukes event went smoothly except for the large accumulation of people in North Quad.

The next topic had to do with approving the revised ASCMC Constitution. President Pro Tempore Thomas Schalke ‘18 briefly reviewed the Constitution, noting it was largely unchanged. This was the third meeting in which the Constitution was discussed; Thomas Schalke ‘18 had revised the document to reflect two weeks worth of Senate discussions regarding student concerns. One such concern was whether the Dorm Affairs Chair should maintain a vote. The revised Constitution adhered to the informal Senate straw poll in maintaining this vote, leaving the Executive Board with ten members. Other changes were minor, including giving the Events Manager discretion to pay events crew and fire staffers if necessary. Other members of the Executive Board can now be fired by a three-fourths majority of the Senate, followed by a secondary vote of the same margins. The Constitution was passed.

Presidential Advisor Elaine Sohng ‘17 says that the sex positivity strategy team held a meeting and discussed three possible events this semester: a make your own self-care package event in February, a small student-professor panel in March about federal changes concerning sexual assault, and a screening of a student produced short film in April. The goal of the events is to broaden their audience and to hold events more geared toward sex positivity.

The meeting subsequently entered Open Forum.

Executive Secretary Sami Malas ‘19 brought up a student’s idea to have shirts to hand out at the men’s basketball game versus Pomona-Pitzer. The executive board decided to give out 20 old event shirts at the game.

Presidential Advisor Alejandra Vázquez Baur ‘17 discussed the write/call your senators event on Monday and Tuesday during lunch. There will be a directory with the addresses and phone numbers of the senators from all fifty states. There will also be letter templates available to students. This event is meant to give students the opportunity to speak in opposition to President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration.

Melanie Wolfe ‘20 said that Associated Students of Pomona College discussed sharing access to their online course reviews with students across the 5Cs. This feature is currently only available to Pomona students through the ASPC website. ASPC is awaiting CMC’s compliance to share network access so that CMC students can access the reviews online. Additionally, Pomona hopes to create a new database of resources and therapists for mental health at the 5Cs and in the Village

After a motion to adjourn, the meeting concluded.