The ASCMC Executive Committee met on Sunday night to discuss changes to Claremont McKenna’s alcohol policy, debrief about TNC & Club Claremont, discuss updates regarding Wedding Party, announce the 7C Faculty Diverse Awards, and highlight changes to ASCMC’s Constitution.

Nicky Blumm ’17 opened the discussion, highlighting that the Executive Board has six more meetings before a transition of power. He also emphasized that the Board is not going to be in a “lame duck session.” Blumm then turned to discuss Claremont McKenna’s alcohol policy, explaining the ways in which the Board is attempting to achieve its goals of alcohol moderation and transparency among the student body. Tyler Finn ’17 explained that the Board is going to hold student forums around campus to assess the student body’s wishes for its policy changes. Blumm and Finn both highlighted that they are working with the administration to find a policy that is safer for all students.

Dean Sagafi ’18 discussed the good turnout and quality music at last week’s TNC. However, due to poor weather, it was mainly a Claremont McKenna event with few students from the other colleges. Quincy Brown ’19 then debriefed Club Claremont, noting that there were good DJs but the music and lights company was not very receptive, especially during setup.

Amiya Narula ’19 updated the Board on Wedding Party plans. The Board has requested $2,500 for funding and has taken initial steps to plan the event which will take place on Feb. 11. Sagafi explained that several clubs and groups on campus have complained about being unable to attend the event due to prior event conflicts. Sagafi raised the possibility of potentially switching the Daisy Dukes party later in the month with Wedding Party’s current date. Sagafi also mentioned that there is the possibility of profiting from the event by increasing both the number of tickets sold and the price of the reception.

Next, Blumm announced that the 7C Faculty Awards in Diversity is coming up on Feb. 22. This event will honor faculty members across the Claremont Consortium who have addressed diversity concerns and issues particularly well. Blumm encouraged everyone to attend this event.

Thomas Schalke ’18 then addressed amendments made to the ASCMC Constitution and put in place several goals for these amendments. Schalke discussed each goal in detail, focusing first on addressing legal issues in order to comply with California’s nonprofit laws. He then highlighted a new reporting structure, facilitating the ability to ensure a clear delineation of who reports to whom. This chart defines who is accountable and reflects the changing role of the Senate. It is also color coded to reflect different election processes and clarifies who is part of the Executive Board itself.

Schalke also discussed how they were going to simplify and shorten the Constitution’s language, as well as remove extraneous and outdated clauses from the past Constitution. He also spoke about reforms to the election committee, which would now expand to cover all elections and appointments except those of presidential advisors, dorm presidents, and Senate secretary. The controller would also now be selected by the election committee, and Senate chairs, student security staff, at-large members of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee would now be selected by the election committee.

Patrick Elliott ’19 also discussed potential reforms to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. One of these reforms is to have the committee consist of five at-large members to ensure the passion of all members. By doing this, Elliott hopes that the committee members will be able to demonstrate why they care and what they can contribute. In addition to these five members, affinity groups would have consultation rights with the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. These five members would be selected by the election committee and would represent a broad range of diverse identities.

Schalke then discussed the role of the CFO & Treasurer of ASCMC. He explained that the Board is hoping to model this position off of Scripps’ current system of having two co-treasurers in order to divide the workload. The new system would have the responsibility rest with the CFO but have the treasurer assist the CFO without clear delineated duties. In particular, the Board hopes that this would alleviate concerns about reimbursement and standardization of payment.

Schalke also talked about changes to the current system of stipends. Event Commissioners would no longer be considered officers, but rather as staff. They would be compensated on the same level as student security with their hourly wage set by the Executive Board each year with a cap on total compensation. Moreover, several positions’ stipends were increased in order to more appropriately pay for service. These increases were offset by the changes in payment of hourly wages for Event Commissioners, decreasing the budget allocation for stipends by $200.

Blumm closed the meeting at 8:16pm to guests, as the Board continued meeting to discuss confidential matters.