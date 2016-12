CMC Decks the Halls every December with our classic holiday party, Mistletoe Rock. With a tall and beautifully decorated Christmas tree, lights hanging from all corners, and a sleigh and reindeer for the perfect photos, Mistletoe Rock is an opportunity for CMCers to dress to the nines to celebrate just before finals. Check out some pictures of your classmates!

Photo Credit: Krystal Sung ’19 and Micky Ferguson ’17