Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. A CMC tradition for many years now, Wedding Party was a huge success this Saturday. Check out a few of the photos our photographers took this weekend, and see if you can find anything borrowed or blue.

Photo Credit: Krystal Sung ’19, Micky Ferguson ’17, and Alejandra Vazquez Baur ’17