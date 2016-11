While there are some historical buildings that are still recognizable today, the campus of CMC undoubtedly changed throughout its 70-year history. For CMC History Month, we’ve put together a collage of old and current photos of CMC’s campus.

Back side of Bauer Forum



The Towers

Parent’s Field

Bauer Courtyard



Pitzer Hall, now The Kravis Center



The Student Center, now The Hub

Registar Building

Parents Field

Source consulted: Honnold-Mudd Special Collections