On October 26th, students from CMC’s Event Management class organized an event for 5C students to enjoy in Mid Quad. The event was designed as a break from the stress of midterms and to remind students that during such stressful times it is important to remember to be academically honest and avoid plagiarism. Students were invited to sign a poster pledging academic honesty this semester. All attendees were offered free lunch from a local taco vendor, as well as pumpkin carving and puppies to play with.

Photo Credit: Krystal Sung ’19

