It’s On Us is a nation-wide campaign whose mission is to increase awareness of sexual assault and non-consensual sex. In line with this mission, CMC hosts an annual “It’s On Us Week of Action” that aims to raise awareness of sexual assault, consent, and sex positivity on our own campus. For this year’s “Week of Action,” a number of events were organized to do just that, including a data visual representation, consent tables, and a discussion on how to support survivors of sexual assault. Below is a collection of photos taken throughout the week.

Photo Credit: Jenn Mace ’19, Emily Wang ’19, and Alejandra Vazquez Baur ’17