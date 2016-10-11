CMC celebrated the official opening of Roberts Pavilion, the college’s new athletic and events center, on September 30. Although some have questioned the college’s decision to spend $70 million on a gym, administrators note that the Pavilion will be a resource for the entire community and is balanced among the college’s many priorities for development.

Roberts Pavilion is a three-story, 144,000-square-foot facility devoted largely to community fitness and varsity athletics. The building includes a two-floor fitness studio, study spaces, a three-story arena with the capacity to seat 2,000, a recreational gym, and varsity locker rooms. Although the college may place sports facilities in the empty plot across Claremont Boulevard in the coming years, Roberts is long-term investment that will remain for decades.

The Pavilion is the second of three major projects that CMC’s long-term planners envisioned: the first was the Kravis Center, an academic hub; the second was Roberts Pavilion, a communal and athletic hub; the third will be a campus center located where Bauer currently stands.

In the 1990s, the college planned to build a stand-alone arena near Ducey Gym, the former athletics facility, to accommodate athletic needs. However, President Emerita Pamela Gann believed that the project needed to think beyond the athletic community. “We needed a better place for the much more recreationally active student body as a whole,” Matt Bibbens ‘92, Vice President for Administration and Planning, recounted, “but also for a whole host of events that we couldn’t really host at CMC. […] We used to have events like convocation or overflow Athenaeum events in McKenna, and it ultimately became clear that the quality of our facilities did not support the significance of these types of events.” Renovating Ducey would not have addressed the lack of events space, and the cost approached $40 million.

The college decided that a new building in the same location as Ducey would best serve the needs of the increasing number of varsity and recreational athletes and the general community.

CMC signed a $50 million contract for construction with John Friedman/Alice Kimm Architects. The final cost of construction was $55.1 million. Bibbens cited other costs, including improvements along Sixth Street, furniture, and equipment, that resulted in the $70 million total. Following construction, the cost per square foot of the building was approximately $400; Bibbens emphasized that this is not an overly expensive cost for a building of this quality and function.

George Roberts ’66 P’93, a CMC trustee and co-founder of global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co., donated $50 million to the college in 2012 to cover construction costs for the Pavilion.

Bibbens noted that Roberts regularly provides financial assistance for CMC to address the most important needs on campus. Over the years, Roberts has provided a $25 million matching gift to a faculty campaign that resulted in over 26 endowed professorships, provided funding for the Roberts Environmental Center, and helped the college fund construction of the academic buildings Roberts North and Roberts South. He also donated two public art pieces last year. “He is always very sensitive to what our biggest priorities are,” Bibbens noted. When the college spoke with Roberts about the Pavilion and its potential as an athletic and communal hub, he agreed to help fund the project.

The remaining $20 million was funded with a combination of donations and internal funds from the college. Bibbens was unable to provide details.

Although students are enjoying the new facilities, some have questioned the administration’s decision to prioritize building a $70 million athletic facility. However, multiple CMC administrators have emphasized the context of the money spent on the facility.

Bibbens contextualized Roberts’ donation and Pavilion construction in the broader picture of college initiatives. ”First and foremost, we are an academic institution, but we are an academic institution with a focused mission, and we have always had a strong tradition with athletic programs,” Bibbens said. “When you look at investment levels, it’s important to look more broadly at our campaign overall. For example, Robert Day’s ’65 P’12 $200 million gift to establish the Robert Day Scholars Program is focused on faculty, financial aid, and career development support. … Mr. Roberts’ initial commitment to the last campaign for CMC resulted in a total of more than $60 million for faculty endowment. […] We also had a campaign goal for financial aid that we did not fully meet, so one of President’s Chodosh’s first initiatives was to prioritize financial aid through the Student Imperative, and we have raised over $100 million dollars toward financial aid during the time that Roberts has been under construction.”

Additionally, Bibbens noted the importance of having buildings and facilities that match the quality of academics. When he was a student at CMC in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, he observed that the facilities on campus did not reflect CMC’s academic quality; he views Roberts as part of a vision to match campus quality with academic quality smartly and efficiently.

Bibben’s interview also touched upon the “college amenities arms race,” a term coined by a Forbes writer in 2014. Critics of this trend say that colleges are creating luxurious facilities like Roberts Pavilion to attract students and improve rankings, sometimes at the expense of educational investment. Bibbens noted: “There is a bit of a conflict there, but on another level, it’s part of the process of trying to make CMC the best it can be for the students that we have. CMC may be a part of that [competition], but its not like we’re driving this process – it’s part of the nature of higher education right now.”

In terms of the building’s broad community benefits, President Chodosh noted that the Pavilion had already been used to host orientation programs, convocation, the Career Fair, and the Day of Dialogue during the first few weeks of the semester alone. He also noted that the facility would allow CMC to host large lectures, performances, and community events, and possibly to host a large political debate in the future.

Terrance Tumey, the Director of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreational Service, pointed to the convocation celebrating the new academic year, the turnout to celebrate the women’s volleyball team’s success, and the Day of Dialogue promoting understanding as examples of the Pavilion’s intellectual, athletic, and spiritual benefit for the community. “All of these events, although vastly different,” Tumey noted, “brought our community together in celebration of the values as an academic institution.”