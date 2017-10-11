One of the greatest assets of the Claremont Consortium lies in its diversity of interest. With each college housing its own particular specialties, the importance of the arts can be forgotten. The Forum is initiating a weekly compilation of the many 5C events related to the arts in an effort to increase participation and spread awareness.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Exhibit: Prison Obscura

Where: Clark Humanities Museum,

When: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 pm; 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. until Oct. 17

Showcasing rare photographs created by prisoners, this exhibit gives a unique insight into the prison industrial complex.

Art After Hours: Open Mic Hosted by AARC, PO

Where: Pomona College Museum of Art

When: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Featuring The Office of Black Students, Chicano Latino Student Affairs, Asian American Resource Center, and the Queer Resource Center.

Concert: La Santa Cecelia, SC

Where: Bowling Green Lawn

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning LA band will perform an acoustic set that focuses on the expression of Latino adversity.

Friday, Oct. 13

Concert: Alfred Cramer and the Works of J.S. Bach, SC

Where: Balch Auditorium

When: 12:15 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.

A faculty member of Pomona’s Department of Music, Alfred Cramer will perform Partita for Solo Violin in B minor, BWV 1002 and Sonata for Solo Violin in C Major, BWV 1005.

Art Garfunkel in Conversation, SC

Where: Grand Performances Venue (350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles)

When: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

A Scripps Presents and Grand Performances of LA event, Art Garfunkel will discuss his musical career in an intimate conversation with KPCC’S Alex Cohen. Tickets are required for this event.

Exhibition: Juan Downey: Radiant Nature, PZ

Where: Pitzer Art Gallery

When: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. until Dec. 18

Now featuring a temporary installation, Juan Downey: Radiant Nature, curated by Robert Crouch and Ciara Ennis, that focuses on the early works of Chilean native Juan Downey.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Discussion: Creating Great Choices with Roger Martin, 5C

Where: The Hive

When:11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Roger Martin will explore the topic of integrative thinking. As the current Institute Director of the Martin Prosperity Institute at the University of Toronto, Martin’s ideas provide an effective route to creative problem-solving in business.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Performative Film Screening: Featuring artist Naomi Rincón-Gallardo, PO

Where: Pomona College Studio Art Hall

When: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Naomi Rincón-Gallardo’s will be screening her new film, The Formaldehyde Trip in Studio Art – Lecture Hall, Pomona College, for free. A reception will follow.