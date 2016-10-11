Now named the Soll Center for Student Opportunity, CMC’s Career Services Center moved from the second floor of Heggblade into a more developed and expanded office next to the Hub over the summer. According to Michelle Chamberlain, the Center’s Associate Vice President and Dean for Student Opportunities, the old career center lacked a strong presence on campus due in part to its hard-to-find location. The staircase made it difficult for students to just drop by for appointments and, instead, they had to go out of their way to find the Center. The new facility is located next to the Hub at the center of campus and thus impossible to miss. This change has allowed the Center to become more accessible to students who may not know much about this new student opportunity center.

Anoush Baghdassarian ‘17 explains the psychology of the change. “There is a phenomenon in psychology called the mere exposure effect,” Baghdassarian said. “ It claims that people tend to develop a preference for something that they have more exposure to and are familiar with.” According to Baghdassarian, the change of location will allow students to become more familiar with the space and give them more of an inclination to go in, learn about the Center, and take advantage of the wonderful opportunities it has to offer.

The architecture of the new facility was chosen with the students’ preferences in mind. With an open floor plan, comfortable furniture, glass walls, and rocks aligning the perimeter of the center, the new space offers an encouraging and welcoming environment for students. From the staff perspective, the new location allows for more office space and allows the Center to achieve a long-term goal of bringing together a multitude of student services into one center. Now, Career Services has come together with the Robert Day Scholars External Relations team to create a new support structure for the CMC scholar community.

One of the primary goals of the Center is to try to see the campus through the eyes of the students. For example, the Center is working to make the Sponsored Internship Program more widely understood and available. Chamberlain noted that most students know that CMC has money to offer, but they don’t necessarily know how to access these pockets of money for themselves. Right now, the Center’s leadership team is focusing on how to streamline the process for students and let them know that they don’t need to know where they want to intern when they apply, allowing them to have time to make plans. The Center has also tried to incorporate student feedback by creating more open and extended office hours—two days a week, the Center is open until 6 p.m.

Furthermore, the Center has taken into account the criticism that there aren’t as many opportunities in the sciences and technology as there are in other areas. To address this issue, this year’s Career Fair added three additional “neighborhoods,” or areas of interest, to the previous two. While career fairs in the past have centered around Financial Services, Accounting, Insurance, and Consulting, this year’s fair added clusters on Healthcare, Science & Biotech, Technology/Entrepreneurship, and Business/Real Estate.

“The Center wants students to take advantage of the opportunities that are on campus,” Chamberlain said. “We are not trying to create a million more resources, but rather better leverage the ones that are already available.” The leadership team is looking at what the Center already has, and how it can help point students in the right direction. The core of the Center is in career services, which will broaden its scope to encourage more exploration and assist students in connecting with internal and external constituencies.

In addition to changing its location, the Center has made quite a few changes in how it operates. A major addition to the Center is interest clusters, which were created as a way to give CMC students career counselors with a deep level of expertise, close connections with alumni working within those fields, knowledge of internship opportunities, and the ability to help them prepare for interviews. Each career counselor is assigned to an individual interest cluster so that students can figure out exactly with whom they wish to make an appointment.

Another big change is the creation of Handshake. In past years, students have been able to use a website called ClaremontConnect to find available jobs in the Claremont area and with specific companies. Handshake is a similar service in that it allows students to connect with job opportunities. However, it is a lot more user-friendly and allows many more companies to connect. The process hasn’t been completely smooth and there are still wrinkles to iron out, but so far the switch has been beneficial to students.

A third change this year is that the First Year Guides and their WOA groups are reconvening back at the Center to go through a workshop about how to take advantage of all the opportunities at CMC. The Center wants to dispel myths that students may have heard about jobs, such as only being able to get one if you major in economics, and address issues that previous seniors faced but wish they knew about ahead of time. Furthermore, the Center will be offering a few workshops in the spring for first-year students, including a workshop on the differences between types of networking. Another new feature will be job shadowing for CMC students where they will get the chance to follow a parent or alum around in their respective job field and observe what it would be like to enter that field.

Chamberlain stressed that the Center serves the purpose of its name—it is an open space for students to explore their passions and interests. “The number one reason students don’t make appointments at the Center is that they don’t know what they want to do,” Chamberlain said. “However, this is why the Center exists in the first place.” According to Chamberlain, the best thing to do as a student, especially someone who has no idea what he or she wants to do, is to go to the Center and meet with a student career consultant to talk about how to get started exploring passions and utilizing various resources.