On Sept. 30, CMC hosted over 1,000 community members at the Celebration Reception and Dinner honoring the grand opening of Roberts Pavilion. The dinner event on Parents Field was preceded by multiple interactive activities in the gym, the ribbon cutting ceremony, and a formal thank you to George Roberts.

There was an estimated 1,015 people who attended the event, including CMC students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and friends of the College. Many of the alumni and parent volunteers came to CMC for ImpactCMC Weekend and the Forum for the Future event on Saturday. The dedication dinner also served as an opportunity for CMC students to socialize and network with the faculty, staff, alumni and parents. “Overall, it had a really warm and friendly feel,” Celia Aldrete ‘20 said. “It was absolutely beautiful and set up in a very organized manner.”

The dinner included a variety of small plates such as ceviche, beef skewers, and croquettes. As for entertainment, there were a number of performances, including a dance number by the 5C Dance Company. The main performer of the evening was Oya Thomas and her band, Spirit of Oya. They were followed by a DJ for the rest of the night, who continued to host acts and different dancers on stage, including dancers with flaming batons.

Additionally, guests were invited to participate in rounds of corn-hole and take photos at either of the two photo booths.

Katie Echavia ‘15, a CMC alum, recounted that “it was so fun to catch up with classmates, students, and faculty, and celebrate the opening of the new gym. None of us were expecting such a grand event!”

The ceremony celebrated the official opening of Roberts Pavilion, CMC’s new $70 million facility which will serve as an athletic and community hub in the coming years.