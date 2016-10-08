It’s fall break. A break that is, somehow, longer than Thanksgiving Break (if you don’t have Friday classes). Whether you want to adventure for all five days or for just a few hours, here are some suggestions for what you may want to do with your time.

1. Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree is only an hour and 45 minutes away. There’s no desert like this in the world. You’ll have scenic views of both the sunset and the sunrise, surrounded by sparse boulders and Joshua Trees. It’ll be $15 for each car for a seven-day pass. There are only two campsites with water and flush toilets (Black Rock and Cottonwood). For the others, don’t forget to stock up on water. Recommended hikes are Barker Dam and the Boy Scout Trail. [2]

2. Big Sur

Route One (The Pacific Coast Highway or PCH) traverses the western edge of this country. Traveling north, the sea is directly to the left and the mountains to the right, creating a road as unnerving as its views. Between San Luis Obispo and Monterey the road hovers on the cliff’s side hundreds of feet above the sea, but around the curves the waves can be seen hitting the stones below. There are hiking trails just off the side of Route One, which can take you down to the beach or into the mountains. If you get up to Big Sur, you can access the beach by going to Julia Pfiffer State Park. Big Sur has suffered from fires recently, but they are now 92% contained. Make sure to find out the hazardous areas before you go. [3]

3. Zion National Park

Zion Canyon is formed by the North Fork of the Virgin River. A six hour drive up I-15 will take you to this land of eye-opening red rock. If you’re looking for solitude, you won’t find it at Zion, where this developed wonderland houses thousands of tourists at a time, yet its beauty refuses to be diminished by its inhibitors. Instead of feeling put off by the company, one can’t help but be honored to share this miraculous sight with others. The southern entrance is the closest to CMC, and it’s $15 per person for a week. (Although if you get there after dark, the park ranger won’t be at the gates.) The Angel’s Landing hike feels like you’re ascending into the sky, walking along narrow rock to a view of the whole river from above. Once at the southern campsite, buses can take you to every part of the park.

4. Sequoia National Park

Sequoia is California’s first national park. It’s an underrated park littered with General Sherman trees hundreds of feet tall. It also houses the United States’ tallest peak, Mt. Whitney. This grassy park is also home to some caving possibilities within Crystal Cave. It’s four hours away. There are fourteen campgrounds that are all first come, first serve.

5. Yosemite

Yosemite is another very developed national park, but, like Zion, is aptly so. This verdant park has lakes, staggering mountains, and tall trees. It’s five hours away. There’s a reason why four billion people travel to Yosemite each year. [4] Although many people visit, they congregate in the same area, leaving a lot of land for exploration. The camping for this park fills up very quickly, so even the first come, first serve campground fills up at around noon for each night. You’re also recommended to get reservations in advance.

Here are some suggestions for staying in Claremont.

6. Movie at Laemmle’s Claremont 5

The Dean of Students office offers half-price movie tickets for the theater in town if you want to see a movie in the village. Go to DOS with the show times before the break starts to get your tickets.

7. LA Outdoor Movie Venue, The Montalban

An organization called Rooftop Film Club is hosting movies on the roof of The Montalban in Hollywood. One needs to be 18 or older to purchase $19 tickets. The movie starts every night at 8 p.m. If you show up early you can watch the sunset. The movies are as follows: Oct 13 (Thursday night): The Neon Demon, October 14: The Godfather, October 15: Goodfellas, October 18: Dirty Dancing.

Website: http://rooftopcinemaclub.com/la

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1036281016432519/

8. Mt. Baldy

Venturing up to Mount Baldy is always a way to spend a day in the mountains. There’s a natural waterslide hidden away. Park on the right directly before arriving in Baldy Village. Potato Mountain is a more relaxed trail, and then Ice House Canyon is more challenging, and finally you can make the 11 mile loop to the Mt. Baldy Summit. Even if you don’t want to trek an assigned hike there’s the option to drive up and park anywhere and explore.

9. Museum Of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles

On Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Museum of Contemporary Art is free. All other times, it’s $6 for students with I.D. It is currently displaying the art of Doug Aitken.

10. Santa Monica Pier

If you’re feeling audacious, you can drive thirty minutes from the Museum of Contemporary Art to the Santa Monica Pier for a walk on the boardwalk and swim in the beach. This pier was built in 1909. There’s now an aquarium, carousel, Ferris wheel, arcade, and food vendors lining the strip out to sea. [5]

11. Figure out how to play True American:

You and your friends can try your hand at this fun and complicated game made popular by the show New Girl. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyKYcNFUqe8

12. Claremont Wilderness Trail

This five-mile loop through the mountains is accessible from North Mills Ave. North Mills Ave is directly north of Harvey Mudd’s Campus. This dirt path is steep, and wide. Towards the top, there’s a view of Claremont.

If you don’t want to go on a trip or couldn’t figure one out, enjoy the quiet. Enjoy your free time. You’re probably going to have a better time than anyone else.

13. See how many hours of TV shows or movies you can watch in five days.

14. See if you can spend more hours in bed than not in bed in five days.

15. Eat like a regular human if you’re home.

16. Pray you won’t get tired of Chipotle if you’re on campus.

17. Listen to every Beatles song in a day in the order the albums were released.

18. Do laundry.

Pomona has a 5C resource called the Outdoor Education Center, which has tents, stoves, pots, pans, surfboards, climbing pads, and more, all for free to rent. If you’re going outdoors or want to adventure, go in and see if they have some equipment for you.

