The Art Council, a student-led club that supports the artists on CMC’s campus, gained attention this weekend by showcasing student art at the Robert’s Pavilion dedication last Friday, September 30. The club is comprised of about fifteen people who are each personally involved in the arts. The council seeks to expand the presence of art on campus by assisting artists, by bringing more art into the campus’s offices and dorm halls, and by allowing newcomers an opportunity to experience all that art has to offer.

Art Council is well-endowed with a fund from the CMC Board of Trustees. This fund is specifically used to assist artists with their creative needs, by helping supply tools from picture frames to pastels. With the fund, the Art Council also puts on showcases throughout the year to allow students to show their projects.

The most recent Art Council showcase was in Roberts Pavilion during its grand opening on September 30. The showcase displayed works submitted by students that ranged from picture photography to painted portraits. Alongside the showcase, the council hosted a free painting event, where participants could visit the painting tables, sit down, and be free to create with their imaginations on a blank canvas.

“The opening of the Roberts Pavilion provided me with a great opportunity. I tried looking around for places to put my pictures up, but I was told no by Story House,” said Timothy Song ’19. Song displayed his photographed portraits at the showcase, which detailed in crystal-clear colors the dispositions of a Yellowstone afternoon, a cold day at Crater Lake, and other naturally entrancing landscapes.

Jess Kim ’20 attended the event and said, “I painted a tree and it’s now hanging in my room. I plan on going to the other Art Council events so that I can create my own collection!”

A more extravagant showcase will be held in the spring semester, displaying artwork from students who received money from Art Council and any other students’s work.

The council is run by co-executives Kris Brackmann ’17 and Jessie Capper ’17. The two seniors been on the council since their freshman year and have seen it flourish under their capable leadership. Their goal of “successfully developing artists” has brought new emphasis to all that can be contained under the liberal arts banner. According to Brackmann, “Art Council acts as an umbrella for artists by creating a place that is accessible to everyone.” The council is comprised of students of all skill levels who share the same passion for art. They believe art to be integral to the human experience and that everyone should try it.

To whet new appetites for the arts, the Art Council puts on events throughout the year that are low-commitment and require no prior experience. There are chalk walks to decorate the pathways to Collins, and open-mic nights. Art Council also hosts tie-dye events so that you can bring out your inner colorist in a stylish, yet practical way.

Through events like last weekend’s showcase at Roberts, the Art Council shows and harnesses the artistic talent present at CMC.