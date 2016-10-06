So, here’s a concept.

Doing something. ONE THING.

At one time.

No, not trying to do one thing, but having seven unrelated tabs open on the same browser. One window. One thing. Your entire attention.

Before last week, I found this idea to be absolutely ludicrous, and I like to consider myself a minimalist. I’m the kind of type-A personality who has zero unread everything—emails, texts, Facebook messages, even GroupMe notifications. Although I do use tabs, I organize them by window and never keep tabs open after I’m done working on them.

But then, I watched this video. James Hamblin, The Atlantic’s doctor-in-residence and host of the series If Our Bodies Could Talk, tracks our constantly wandering trains of thought and how those manifest themselves in our browsing habits. He presents facts on how much time, clarity, and energy we waste attempting to multi-task. I felt personally called out as he described the process of falling into a Facebook black hole, which is exactly what I was doing as I listened to the video in another tab.

After hearing the Hamblin’s gospel, I’m beginning to realize that simply being efficient with my bookmark organization and neatly parsed to-do list items is not actually helping me achieve my full efficiency—not even close. We all have a multi-tasking problem that prevents us from fully giving our attention to any one task at one time, and as a result, we waste far too much time with our minds drifting in and out of the task at hand.

So, how do you actually do it?

When I ventured to try this, I knew that mere self-control wasn’t going to cut it. So, I had to take it a step further: SelfControl. As silly as this concept sounds, it works. It’s a free application that allows you to create a blacklist of websites that you visit too often, and blocks them for a period of time between 15 minutes and 24 hours (you get to choose).

Sometimes, when I’m deep in the Internet black hole and T-minus three hours from a paper deadline, I’ll start up SelfControl for that remaining time, blocking Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Netflix, HBO Go, and all my favorite online shopping sites. If I find more ways to distract myself, I can always add those sites to the blacklist while the timer is still going. With the app running, I can’t access these websites until the time is up—not even if I restart my computer, connect to a different Wi-Fi network, or try to delete the application. (Sure, you can visit these websites on your phone, but resisting that temptation takes the real version of good, old-fashioned self-control.)

Hamblin advocates for “Tabless Thursdays,” an entire day spent browsing the web as if tabs didn’t exist. For 24 hours every week, try using just one window to hyper-focus on a single task instead of opening tab after tab, which can often be a distraction rather than a helping hand. If you need an outside force to help you do this, try the Chrome extensions No Tab Left Behind or MonoTab, which forcibly delete every extra tab you open.

This single-tasking mentality can apply to more than just your Internet browsing habits.

When I get in bed at night, I’ve started to try something new: simply trying to go to sleep. I used to be a fan of spending time on my phone before going to sleep, checking Instagram, flagging emails, diving deep into the Facebook black hole, and watching all my unseen Snapchat stories. By the time I’ve done all this, I’ve let my brain get more active instead of winding down, and I’ve wasted thirty precious minutes that I’d love to get back in the morning. Plus, research has been done that says using your phone or computer right before you go to sleep makes it harder to fall asleep and makes your sleep less restful.

When I’m watching a new episode of a TV show, I now put my phone on airplane mode (thanks Stephanie) or stuff it into a drawer, thus forcing me to actually watch instead of simultaneously scrolling through Instagram while half-paying attention to the show.

When I’m taking notes on my computer in class, I turn my Wi-Fi off and quit all applications other than Word to ensure that I’m not “quickly checking and responding to emails” as I so often do when I should be listening to my professor.

Doing these things has forced me to focus, a concept that seems so elusive, especially at CMC, since social media and email dominate our lives. We’ve all heard the phrase, “Work smarter, not harder.” Trust me, or Forbes if you don’t trust me, that single-tasking really is the smarter way to work.