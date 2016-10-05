If you didn’t already know, CMC’s website has undergone quite a makeover. On Sept. 2, the Office of Public Affairs sent a student-wide email informing the students of the website change, writing, “After a four-year run, CMC’s website was overdue for an update and redesign.” According to the Office of Public Affairs, the changes to the design and navigation of the website were necessary because they addressed usability issues for the community, such as visual disabilities. The old website, which hadn’t been updated in the past four years, did not comply with the requirements for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and needed to be redesigned.

In order to make the necessary changes to the website, CMC’s Public Affairs and Communications Office started to search for companies that could help with the design. In January 2016, Public Affairs hired Domain 7, a digital transformation agency. The web service agency is the same one that redesigned the website in 2012 and includes a complete process of research, design, and implementation. Once tasked with the job, Domain 7 looked at the websites of other top-tier higher education institutions in the U.S. and composed a detailed report on the most effective functions and navigational structure for a new homepage.

Official redesign of the website began in July after the designs were presented to CMC President Hiram Chodosh, key members of the Board of Trustees, and a CMC student focus group.

Although the initial redesign of the website focused on accessibility of the navigational menu items, Public Affairs took this as an opportunity to better advertise CMC. A majority of the visits to the CMC website are actually prospective students hoping to do research on the institution, rather than students who already attend CMC. According to Public Affairs, the new website has been designed to “showcase Claremont McKenna as a leading global liberal arts institution.” The new design is “richer in graphics and incorporates social media more prominently,” which are aspects that were suggested by prospective student focus groups last year.

However, since the release of the new website, many students have complained about its design, lack of functionality, misaligned focus, and failure to solicit student input beforehand. First, many students criticized the overall aesthetics of the website when speaking with the Forum.

Bryan Carlen ’20 described it as less visually appealing than the old website, which he browsed as a prospective student. In his opinion, the attempt at minimalism manifested into faux minimalism with a blocky layout that scrolls for too long. Carlen suggested that rather than bombarding readers with too much information on the homepage, fewer and simpler buttons would incentivize exploration of the website by first drawing them in.

Taylor Hughes ‘20 described the website as having “inconsistent and awkward spacing,” while Nick Sage ‘20 suggested more subtle photo backgrounds, such as the one of the Cube on the homepage, to diminish great expanses of white space. Though it can be used effectively, the white space on the new website is so apparent that one may think the page is still loading.

Another criticism is the misuse of school colors. Julien Chien ‘17 notes that the new website only uses CMC’s maroon once, and it appears in the slim horizontal margin of the homepage. The old website emphasized school colors, while the current website does not. Chien said, “If you keep scrolling down, you’d think the official colors are black and white and our official school font is Times New Roman.”

In terms of functionality, the main concern was the website’s failure to thoroughly cater to both prospective and current students. Regarding the issue with prospective students, Chien asks: What’s more appealing to prospective students? Our website or Brown’s and Middlebury’s? Many prospective students’ first impression of a school is actually dictated by the website. Tech-savvy new students are drawn to websites that look legitimate and crisp, rather than clunky and cluttered.

Nicky Blumm ‘17 also agrees that the website doesn’t effectively cater to prospective students. Although it contains rankings, it does not adequately address efforts to increase diversity in light of racial and identity protests from last year: there is no up-front “diversity tab.” Furthermore, employers build their first impression of CMC, a small liberal arts college that may not be as well-known as bigger universities, upon the school’s website and design.

In regards to the issue concerning current students, Michael Boggess ‘17 reminisces on the old, easily-accessible student login button on the website, and dislikes the small, vertical buttons on the homepage that are “uncomfortable to use.” He doesn’t think there is enough information catered to current students and is instead too focused on social media and advertising of the school.

This is an issue that concerned many incoming students. The Diversity and Inclusion tab, listed under the Dean of Students section in Student Life, identifies general community programs and student resources but fails to mention specifics. For example, the efforts of Vince Greer, the Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity and Inclusion, and President Chodosh’s recent statement on campus freedom of expression aligning CMC’s stance with UChicago’s, are not featured on the website.

The last area of complaint is the lack of communication with students in the process. Many students are upset that the current student body was not consulted before Public Affairs changed the whole website. Chien suggests that Public Affairs should have hosted the new website somewhere else and opened it up to suggestions for changes before making it the official new website. Blumm suggests that it would have been a great opportunity for talented computer science students to contribute to the school had Public Affairs given students the opportunity to contribute. Students could only give feedback through a link the student body received the same day the website was launched.

Other students had more positive reactions. Lindsey Cleary ’20 appreciates the variety of “different activities featured on different aspects of the school,” including athletics, the Athenaeum, alumni achievements, and upcoming events. Cleary also prefers the top of the page to the old one, since the links to email and student resources are now more accessible. Amy Ingram ‘17 is impressed by the wide range of information available for the perspective students to peruse, and how easily she can navigate between the “Apply” and “Visit” buttons. As Ingram puts it, “it takes people time to adjust to change”, and the new website does seem to contain all the necessary information.