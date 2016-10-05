Yesterday, my grandma called me. When I picked up the phone, she immediately asked me if I knew what to do in the case of an earthquake. She heard on the evening news that there was an “earthquake swarm” warning in several counties in Southern California, and upon finding out from my parents the county CMC is in, she picked up the phone and called me.

I told her that CMC is as safe as can be, and there’s no need to worry about being affected by a quake—of course, the normal things you say to reassure your grandma. But then, when I opened my laptop to do some investigating, I found these terrifying headlines:



Okay grandma, I take it back. It seems that a “massive quake” may be imminent, and because I come from the earthquake-free, tsunami-free, hurricane-free, and tornado-free (if perhaps a bit dusty) land of Arizona, I have no idea what to do in the event of a natural disaster.

Upon searching my CMC email for earthquake-related guidelines, I found a website that Campus Safety recommends to make sure you are prepared in the event of a quake. The Earthquake Country Alliance (ECA) warns, “No matter where you live in California, you live in earthquake country. Understanding the risks and preparing to survive and recover can help keep you and your family safe.”

Here are the three steps you should follow in case an earthquake strikes, simply called “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”

DROP: From wherever you are standing, drop to your hands and knees to avoid being knocked down by shaking. COVER: Cover your head and neck in case anything falls from above you. Crawl under a sturdy table or desk if there is one available; if not, move away from windows and closer to interior walls. HOLD ON: Hold on to the sturdy table or desk and try to move with it if it shifts. Make sure to keep holding on to your head and neck if you are not under shelter.

Here are three actions that you should NOT follow if an earthquake strikes:

Do not go outside or go into other rooms when the shaking starts. Windows and exterior walls usually collapse first, and can be even more dangerous if glass shatters. The ECA says, “Stay inside if you are inside and outside if you are outside. […] Injuries can be avoided if you drop to the ground before the earthquake drops you.” If you are inside, do not stand in doorways or hold on to a door frame. Compared to crouching under a sturdy table, doorways offer little to hold onto, and they cannot protect you from falling or flying objects. If you are outside, do not stand near trees, power lines, signs/billboards, buildings, or cars. In the event that any of these collapse, they could severely injure you.

There are also several other steps you can take to prepare for an earthquake before it hits, such as securing moveable items and organizing your important personal documents. Although not all of these may be relevant for us at CMC, read here to see what extra precautions you can take.

All right, now you can all call your parents and grandparents and tell them that you know exactly what to do in the event of an earthquake, and they can sleep peacefully at night.