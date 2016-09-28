Home Life Events Photo Essay: Toga Party ’16LifeEventsPhotos Photo Essay: Toga Party ’16By Victoria Flores Najas - Sep 28, 20160 SHAREtweet In your classic college party, classmates donned bed sheets of all colors, lengths and intricacies. Check out a few photos from the evening by one of our new photographers, Vicky Flores Najas!Photo Credit: Victoria Flores Najas ’20 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLetter to Freshmen: The CMC CitizenSidd Reviews the Ath: The Grading Curve is SetIt’s On Us: A Campaign to End Sexual Assault on College Campuses