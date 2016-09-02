Welcome back to CMC! As the fall semester begins, our inboxes tend to get inundated with the sheer number of clubs, organizations, and institutes that want to recruit us. We know it can be overwhelming, but ASCMC hosts an event to make it a little less overwhelming—the CMC Club Fair! In preparation for this event and to make it a little easier for you to navigate through your own interests, we’ve compiled a list of all the CMC organizations you can possibly join.

Peruse this guide and take note of the ones that might interest you so you can find them at the Club Fair, which is this Friday, September 2 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in North Quad.

Note: Our former editor-in-chief, Shannon Miller ’16, wrote a Letter to Freshmen last year on the same topic. Miller has a piece of valuable insight that bears repeating here:

“Below, you’ll find some lists and bullets about everything on campus you can get involved in. But don’t let that limit you. When I was in your shoes, things like The Golden Antlers (the 5Cs’ satire publication) and the Arts Council (who brought CMC the Cave in Marks basement and annual Arts Showcase at the Ath) were not established organizations, but ideas that students were developing. Now, three years later, both have grown and asserted themselves into (and enriched) CMC’s student life. Which means: if you’re looking for something you can’t find on campus, do something about it!”

Clubs

Most CMC clubs have an official page on the ASCMC website, where you can check out each club’s mission, events, photos, requirements for membership, and student leaders. We’ve provided links to those official pages below.

According to ASCMC Clubs and Organizations (CO) Chair Jess Winssinger ’19, there are also several new clubs in the progress of being chartered for this semester, including “an advocacy group for sexual assault victims, a yoga club, and a climbing club.” Keep an eye out for these groups at the Club Fair and more information coming soon on the Forum.

The clubs listed above are CMC clubs, meaning that they exclusively receive funding from ASCMC and must have a high percentage of CMC student members. There are many more 5C clubs and organizations that will be showcased at the 5C Club Fair, which is to come in a few weeks.

Research Institutes

CMC is home to 11 research institutes that cover various topics in the humanities and social sciences. Some of these research institutes hire students (including first-years), and some do not. Most institutes that will hire students this semester will also be present at the Club Fair. Below we’ve listed all the institutes and links to their websites where you can learn more about their work and hiring opportunities, if available. Many research institutes have not yet publicized their hiring information, so check back on each institute’s website for more details on info sessions, open houses, and application deadlines.

Again, don’t forget to attend the CMC Club Fair on Friday, September 2 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in North Quad! If you are a club, institute, or organization on campus and would like your information updated on this page, please email us at [email protected]