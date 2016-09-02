Welcome back to CMC! As the fall semester begins, our inboxes tend to get inundated with the sheer number of clubs, organizations, and institutes that want to recruit us. We know it can be overwhelming, but ASCMC hosts an event to make it a little less overwhelming—the CMC Club Fair! In preparation for this event and to make it a little easier for you to navigate through your own interests, we’ve compiled a list of all the CMC organizations you can possibly join.
Peruse this guide and take note of the ones that might interest you so you can find them at the Club Fair, which is this Friday, September 2 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in North Quad.
Note: Our former editor-in-chief, Shannon Miller ’16, wrote a Letter to Freshmen last year on the same topic. Miller has a piece of valuable insight that bears repeating here:
“Below, you’ll find some lists and bullets about everything on campus you can get involved in. But don’t let that limit you. When I was in your shoes, things like The Golden Antlers (the 5Cs’ satire publication) and the Arts Council (who brought CMC the Cave in Marks basement and annual Arts Showcase at the Ath) were not established organizations, but ideas that students were developing. Now, three years later, both have grown and asserted themselves into (and enriched) CMC’s student life. Which means: if you’re looking for something you can’t find on campus, do something about it!”
Clubs
Most CMC clubs have an official page on the ASCMC website, where you can check out each club’s mission, events, photos, requirements for membership, and student leaders. We’ve provided links to those official pages below.
- Alternatives Anonymous (Music)
- American Medical Student Association (Pre-health students club)
- Amnesty International (Human rights)
- Asian Pacific American Mentors (AAPI students mentoring group)
- Associated Students of Claremont McKenna College (student government)
- Brazil Club (Brazilian students club / celebrating Brazilian culture)
- Brothers and Sisters Alliance (Black, Brown, and African-American students club)
- buildOn (Service club fighting poverty and illiteracy)
- Chinese Political and Societal Studies Club (Understanding Chinese politics and facilitating Chinese programs)
- Claremont Accounting Association (Accounting students club)
- Claremont FC (Competitive club soccer)
- Claremont International Relations Society (International Relations students club)
- Claremont Radius (Unbiased online political reporting)
- Claremont Turophile Society (Cheese lovers club)
- Claremont Women in Business (Women in any field of business)
- College Knowledge (helping high school students prepare for college)
- Cooking Club (Learning how to cook)
- CREATE Club (Expressing yourself and de-stressing through art)
- EDN! Claremont (Teaching hip-hop dance to Pomona Unified School District students)
- Garden Club (Learning how to garden)
- International Development in Education Association (Promoting awareness of educational issues in less privileged countries)
- In-Lend Fund (Working with low-income entrepreneurs)
- International Connect (Creating a supportive community for international students)
- Middle Eastern Culture Club (Middle Eastern students club / celebrating Middle Eastern culture)
- ¡Mi Gente! (Latinx students club / celebrating Mexican & Latin American culture)
- Mishpacha (Jewish students club / promoting Jewish culture and heritage)
- Mock Trial (Nationally competitive mock court)
- Model United Nations (Internationally competitive Model UN)
- Outdoor Initiative (Outdoor camping, excursions, and exploration)
- Psych Club (Psychology students club)
- Recorder Renegades (Learning to play the recorder)
- Rotaract Club (Community service club)
- Sexuality and Gender Alliance (LGBTQ and Allies club)
- Skate Initiative of Claremont (Learning how to longboard)
- Special Olympics Club (Volunteering at sports practices for individuals with disabilities)
- Student Investment Fund (Real-world investment and portfolio management)
- Sustainable Students Promoting Environmental Awareness and Responsibility (Promoting awareness of environmental issues)
- Table Tennis Club (Playing and competing in table tennis)
- The Claremont Consulting Group (Financial consulting students club)
- The CMC Forum (CMC’s official student newspaper)
- Under the Lights (Student theatre troupe)
- Wildlife Conservation Club (Preserving pristine wildlife habitats)
- Winston Churchill Society (Conversation and cigar lovers club)
- Women’s Forum (Network for women students at CMC)
- 3C InterVarsity Christian Fellowship (Religious service and study club with CMC, HMC, and Scripps)
According to ASCMC Clubs and Organizations (CO) Chair Jess Winssinger ’19, there are also several new clubs in the progress of being chartered for this semester, including “an advocacy group for sexual assault victims, a yoga club, and a climbing club.” Keep an eye out for these groups at the Club Fair and more information coming soon on the Forum.
The clubs listed above are CMC clubs, meaning that they exclusively receive funding from ASCMC and must have a high percentage of CMC student members. There are many more 5C clubs and organizations that will be showcased at the 5C Club Fair, which is to come in a few weeks.
Research Institutes
CMC is home to 11 research institutes that cover various topics in the humanities and social sciences. Some of these research institutes hire students (including first-years), and some do not. Most institutes that will hire students this semester will also be present at the Club Fair. Below we’ve listed all the institutes and links to their websites where you can learn more about their work and hiring opportunities, if available. Many research institutes have not yet publicized their hiring information, so check back on each institute’s website for more details on info sessions, open houses, and application deadlines.
- Berger Institute for Work, Family and Children
- Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE)
- Financial Economics Institute (FEI)
- Gould Center for Humanistic Studies
- Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies
- Kravis Leadership Institute (KLI)
- Lowe Institute of Political Economy
- Mgrublian Center for Human Rights
- Roberts Environmental Center (REC)
- Rose Institute of State and Local Government
- Salvatori Center for the Study of Individual Freedom in the Modern World
Again, don’t forget to attend the CMC Club Fair on Friday, September 2 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in North Quad! If you are a club, institute, or organization on campus and would like your information updated on this page, please email us at [email protected]