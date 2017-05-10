A few weeks ago, the seniors of the Class of 2017 gathered to celebrate four years together, where they learned the winners of the Senior Superlatives—now shown here!
Most likely to be the next John Faranda Tyler Finn
Most likely to force their child to go to CMC Micky Ferguson
Most likely to speak at the Ath Michael Grouskay
Most likely to be a CMC Professor Michael Boggess
Not pictured
Most likely to be the next Mark Zuckerberg Julien Chien
Most likely to drive to class Dina Aluzri
Most likely to suggest beer pong at their first work event Oliver Mausner
Most likely to fall asleep at their wedding Khadija Hassanali
Most likely to survive the Hunger Games Weronica Konwent
Most likely to network with an alum at Pirate Party Daniel Fallon-Cyr
Most likely to star in a reality show Renee Lundgren
Most likely to donate the Kube II Adam Soll
Most likely to be at the library Jessica Bass & Victor Lopez
Most likely to win the Nobel Prize Henrietta Toivanen
Most likely to come back for Pirate Party next year Anna Zimmerman & Oliver Mausner
King and Queen of Roberts Kris Brackmann & Erik Anderson
Most likely to cure cancer Austin Landgraf & Kristen Munoz
Best hair Kimaya De Silva & Alex Waggoner
Best laugh Chris Jackson & Khadijah Omerdin
Biggest heartthrob Oona Pritchard & Riley Hall
Biggest Flirt Vanessa Liu & Sam Firth
Most likely to brighten your day Claire Donnelly & Kevin Wolfson
Life of the party Elaine Sohng & Salar Hajimirsadeghi
Poppa Power Couple Haley Goodman & Ben Fusek
Ath MVPs Sarah Sanbar & Sidd Mandava
Glued to their GChat Naina Mullick & Vivan Marwaha
Wish you knew them better Ellis Simani & Erica Rawles
Not pictured
Class Clown Bruce Service & Maya Guerrant
Best Sense of Humor Eric Shepley & Haley Goodman
Friendliest Jessica Bass & Austin Landgraf
Best Smile Chantal Evett & Dylan Saffer
Best Eyes Olivia Cowley & Brandon Granaada
Best Dressed Larissa Chern & Ellison Taylor
Best All-Around Katherine Krey & Ellison Taylor
Renaissance People Fiona Bare & Ryan Karle
Most Changed Renee Lundgren & Ryan Karle
Most Unique Kimaya De Silva & John Dewald
Most likely to be President Chloe Zagrodsky & Tyler Finn
Cutest Couple Helen Seligman & Jack Gerstenberger
Cutest Couple that never was Sara Baker & Nick Daifotis
Biggest Bromance
Dylan Saffer, Ramon Gomez, Juan Perez, Grayson Gunner and
Max Urman, Bruce Service, Lucas Owan, Will Cresap
Best group of Gal Pals
Anna Zimmerman, Emily Morse, Emily Carlson, Eliana Keinan, Lanie Corrigan, Sarah Baker, Khadijah Hassanali
Mr. and Mrs. CMC Anna Zimmerman & Cole Mora