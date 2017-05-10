A few weeks ago, the seniors of the Class of 2017 gathered to celebrate four years together, where they learned the winners of the Senior Superlatives—now shown here!

Most likely to be the next John Faranda Tyler Finn



Most likely to force their child to go to CMC Micky Ferguson

Most likely to speak at the Ath Michael Grouskay

Most likely to be a CMC Professor Michael Boggess

Not pictured

Most likely to be the next Mark Zuckerberg Julien Chien

Most likely to drive to class Dina Aluzri

Most likely to suggest beer pong at their first work event Oliver Mausner

Most likely to fall asleep at their wedding Khadija Hassanali

Most likely to survive the Hunger Games Weronica Konwent

Most likely to network with an alum at Pirate Party Daniel Fallon-Cyr

Most likely to star in a reality show Renee Lundgren

Most likely to donate the Kube II Adam Soll

Most likely to be at the library Jessica Bass & Victor Lopez

Most likely to win the Nobel Prize Henrietta Toivanen

Most likely to come back for Pirate Party next year Anna Zimmerman & Oliver Mausner

King and Queen of Roberts Kris Brackmann & Erik Anderson

Most likely to cure cancer Austin Landgraf & Kristen Munoz

Best hair Kimaya De Silva & Alex Waggoner

Best laugh Chris Jackson & Khadijah Omerdin

Biggest heartthrob Oona Pritchard & Riley Hall

Biggest Flirt Vanessa Liu & Sam Firth

Most likely to brighten your day Claire Donnelly & Kevin Wolfson

Life of the party Elaine Sohng & Salar Hajimirsadeghi

Poppa Power Couple Haley Goodman & Ben Fusek

Ath MVPs Sarah Sanbar & Sidd Mandava

Glued to their GChat Naina Mullick & Vivan Marwaha

Wish you knew them better Ellis Simani & Erica Rawles

Not pictured

Class Clown Bruce Service & Maya Guerrant

Best Sense of Humor Eric Shepley & Haley Goodman

Friendliest Jessica Bass & Austin Landgraf

Best Smile Chantal Evett & Dylan Saffer

Best Eyes Olivia Cowley & Brandon Granaada

Best Dressed Larissa Chern & Ellison Taylor

Best All-Around Katherine Krey & Ellison Taylor

Renaissance People Fiona Bare & Ryan Karle

Most Changed Renee Lundgren & Ryan Karle

Most Unique Kimaya De Silva & John Dewald

Most likely to be President Chloe Zagrodsky & Tyler Finn

Cutest Couple Helen Seligman & Jack Gerstenberger

Cutest Couple that never was Sara Baker & Nick Daifotis

Biggest Bromance

Dylan Saffer, Ramon Gomez, Juan Perez, Grayson Gunner and

Max Urman, Bruce Service, Lucas Owan, Will Cresap

Best group of Gal Pals

Anna Zimmerman, Emily Morse, Emily Carlson, Eliana Keinan, Lanie Corrigan, Sarah Baker, Khadijah Hassanali

Mr. and Mrs. CMC Anna Zimmerman & Cole Mora