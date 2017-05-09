Every year, The Forum asks graduating seniors to reflect on their time at Claremont and write a memoir. The catch? It has to be six words or less. Some responses are funny, some are sweet, and most allude to stories and experiences only some people will understand. The result is a jumble of nostalgic quotes that will probably make some of you cry in 20 years.
Here are the memoirs from the class of 2017:
Yeah I’m down, let’s do it
Aileen Dinh
Would rather be dancing
Alejandra Vazquez Baur
Work hard, play hard, smile often
Alex Brenner
A good worker; a bad anarchist.
Alex Lombardo
Let’s go to 21 choices
Alice Bishop
Putting corn dog snack in GCal
Anna Zimmerman
What is sleep?
Anoush Baghdassarian
I preferred The Bubble to Roberts
Anthony Bosshardt
Social Justice Warriors have ruined CMC.
Anthony Ribal
Ash send me to Chinese farm
Ariel Rubin
Always live near a donut shop
Austin Melody
Okay, what should I caption this?
Aviva Bhansal
Not on duty, not my problem
Calla Cameron
Real G’s movein Silence like Lasagna
Cam Van
Joined a cult, has no regrets
Caroline Willian
Claremont McKenna College is still racist
Casey Garcelon
Catch me on stage at OMAS
Chantal Evett
I ruined your senior year #aptz
Chloe Zagrodzky
Fourth Dimension Grind / Power Moves Only
Cole Mora
Is there champagne at this event?
Dina Aluzri
Did you buy your tickets yet?
Elaine Sohng
Chick-fil-A for dinner anyone?
Eugene Nandwa
tofu hotdogs are good i swear
Francesca Hidalgo
Hey guys, come to my performance!
Grace Stewart
Hi I’m Griffin, wanna play sports?
Griffin Ferre
Whatever you do, go all in
Haley Goodman
Communism’s easy when daddy is paying
Hannah Bottum
B+ student, B– person
Helen Seligman
Cruising down Cramer on my skateboard
Jack Gerstenberger
Reading on the stationary bike is lit
Jen Vaccaro
Looking for a mind at work
Jenny Cang
Wait, let me get a snack!
Jessica Ng
Honestly, what even is a memoir
Joanne Jia
From Siamese to Matrimonies- Jonah Dewald
Jonah Breslow
Make CMC Árbol Verde Again.
Jordan Bosiljevac
All I did was eat @livinlavidacomida
Julia Blanco
But the REC has triple screens!
Katherine Krey
Lots of science, but more laughter.
Kennedy Holland
Can you play Peanut Butter Jelly?
Kevin Wolfson
Ask me how I got tonsillitis
Khadijah Omerdin
Did you know I like sports?
Kris Brackmann
Plan for tomorrow, party tonight.
Kristen Muñoz
Aaaaariba, abajo, al centro, pa dentro
Larissa Chern
Does anyone want to get froyo?
Laynee Laube
Find me at the Sahara Tent
Leili Azarbarzin
So CMC I moved to Scripps
Liat Kaplan
I cannot believe it’s over already
Libby Ramsey
Yes, I will cook you dinner
Lindsay Slocum
show show show show show show
Lucas Owan
Sorry I was napping
Luke Horton
GET TOP ON THE PHONNNEEE
Mac Abdi
Never regretted going to bed early
Makella Brems
My name is Malika, not Alisha
Malika Dhalla
Every single year I win EuroTrash
Matthieu Hafemeister
Have you guys seen my ID?
Max Breitbarth
Covered my bases, found my groups
Michael Boggess
Can the yearbook be my thesis?
Micky Ferguson
There’s trustee wine here somewhere…
Naina Mullick
Wait, what? I’m confused.
Natalie Green
Fifa? I’ll be there in five.
Nedim Filipovic
I’ll make a great trophy husband.
Nicky Blumm
So who’s coming to TNR tonight?
Oliver Mausner
Silver linings found only with friends
Parker Mallchok
I can probably tape that up
Patrick Dixon
Sponsored by the Kravis Leadership Institute
Pema Donyo
still waiting on that champagne, Cole.
Phil Jauregui
No, I don’t go to Mudd.
Rachel Lee
Shirts are a social construct
Sam Firth
Poppa/Ath Tea: where I be
Sanjana Sankaran
Not Katelyn Faust. Yep, I’m sure.
Sara-Rose Bockian
Who’s going to the Ath tonight?
Sarah Sanbar
Hi, I’m Sarah. I do science.
Sarah Williams
Wait, let’s take a pic first.
Sharon Chiang
Can we get some hot Cheetos?
Sherin Zadah
How does one dress business casual?
Shravni Ramkumar
Danced a lot; Learned a little
Siddharth Mandava
in life, always take creative risks
Stephanie Doi
You can multiply naps by two!
Steven Hung
You can find me downtown
Taylor Kain-Godoy
True revolution is in the mind.
Taylor Lemmons
Right before you fall…don’t! – GunshowBob
Tiger Brown
A long road to reformed townie
Tim Plummer
Yes, I actually sleep. Sometimes.
Tony Sidhom
Frary for brunch?
Tram Bui
My Left Stroke Just Went Viral
Trey Reynolds
Tyler Finn
The real adventure starts now, Inshallah
Umar Farooq
Can’t, I have a SOURCE meeting!
Vanessa Liu
Claremont, Paris, D.C.; They made me.
Veda Beltran
Venti Iced Coffee, Sweetened, with Cream
Victor Lopez
You say it like a V.
Weronika Konwent