The stress and exhaustion of finals week begin to set in…. For our placation, the institution offers us food, coffee, massages, perhaps puppies if we’re lucky. Here’s a guide to help navigate the finals week stress relievers being offered on campus:

On Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., I-Place will hold “Cafe I-Place,” providing coffee, tea, snacks, and a space to relax or study.

Honnold-Mudd Library has a “Night Owls” program leading up to finals. It features the ReFuel cart, which brings snacks and coffee around the library most nights (mornings) at 1 a.m., and a yogurt parfait Snack Break at 4:00 p.m, and a Craft and Game Night on Monday from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Honnold-Mudd will also hold a Jamba Juice Smoothie Stand on May 8th, 3 p.m. until supply runs out, so be sure to get there early.

Student Activities will be providing what we’ve all been waiting for: puppies and massages. Head to the i-Place Courtyard on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a professional massage. On Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., puppies will make an appearance in the same courtyard. Lastly, Collins will feature a Breakfast Snack on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

If you’re craving a burger, but don’t have much time to waste, Pitzer has you covered. On May 9th, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Pitzer will host an In n’ Out Truck, serving all your favorite classic, from animal-style fries to cheeseburgers and grilled cheeses.

Finally, remember that the best stress relievers are sleep, water, and exercise! Try to get eight hours each night, stay hydrated, and attempt to make time each day to take a walk, work out, or at least take some deep, mindful breaths.

Summer is close, my friends!