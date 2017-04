Finally after months of hard work, sleepless nights in Poppa and Ryal, and endless rounds of coffee runs, the Class of 2017 can celebrate the end of thesis! With a bottle of champagne each, check out the seniors enjoying the timeless CMC tradition of Thesis Fountain Party. Congrats on finishing thesis Class of 2017!

For more photos, check out our Flickr page!

Photo Credit: Krystal Sung ’19 and Ryan Sung ’18