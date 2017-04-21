Still stuck in the study-abroad mindset of eating dinner at 10pm? In desperate need of animal-style fries, but can’t make the trek to In-N-Out? Or, did you simply miss Ath Tea and want to make it up by feasting on a second lunch? Once again, if any of these dire predicaments apply, you’re in luck, because the Forum has the answers to your concerns.

The Hub

Officially titled the Emett Student Center, ‘The Hub’ (as it is affectionately called) is famed for its late-night quesadillas, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and curly fries. Also selling a variety of snacks, frozen desserts, and microwavable meals, The Hub is an incontestable Saturday-night classic.

However, it is so much more than the place where all good nights come to an end; along with a tasty selection of wraps, paninis, subs and salads, it offers a solid lunch and dinner specials, such as mac-n-cheese, chicken rice burrito bowls, a blue cheese crumble burger, and more.

Highlights

Chicken Quesadilla with Tomato and Guacamole

B.L.T. on Toasted Sourdough

Chicken Caesar Salad

Patty Melt

Grilled Vegetable Panini with additions of Pesto and Cheese (Mozzarella or Provolone)

Whole Pies (Available around Thanksgiving)

Hours

Monday-Thursday: 11pm – 3pm; 7pm – 10:30pm

Friday: 11am- 3pm; 7pm – 2am

Saturday-Sunday: 8pm – 2am

The Motley

If you’ve ever overheard the phrase ‘Matcha Cha-Cha’ and thought it was in reference to a some particular style of dance, you’ve obviously never made it North of 9th Street. The Motley, known as ‘ the Mot’ to some, is Scripps’ own student-run coffee house. A feminist, intersectional and political business, its mission is to “connect the Claremont Colleges with local and global communities by perpetuating sustainable supply chains,” and “to be a socially responsible business that strives to engage feminist critiques.”

By far the best and most popular coffee purveyor in the 5Cs, the Motley serves up a truly unique concoctions, including (but not limited to) The Bowl of Soul, The Lyssey, Red Eye and of course, the Matcha-Cha-Cha. Also offering Grove House sandwiches, The Cheese Cave plates, and The Spot wraps, you can also get a taste of Claremont’s most delectable staples.

Highlights

Student-Baked Goods (alternate every day)

Cold Brew (personal favorite)

Matcha Cha-Cha: Foam, Steamed Milk, Vanilla Syrup, Matcha

Red Eye: Drip Coffee, Espresso

Bowl of Soul: Foam, Steamed Soy Milk, Honey, Tea

See Full Menu Here

http://www.themotleycoffeehouse.com

Hours

Monday – Thursday: 8 am – 12am.

Friday: 8 am – 5 pm

Saturday: 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday: 11 am – 5 pm

The Coop

From teriyaki rice bowls and shrimp tempura, to shakes, boba, BYO burrito bowls, and everything in between, The Coop offers a plethora of diverse options. Located right by the Coop Fountain, it features outdoor patio, complete with outdoor tables, chairs and umbrellas (in case you feel so inclined to multi-task and tan while eating lunch).

You can also get a taste of In-N-Out without having to leave Claremont’s confines. Along with its numerous delicious main course options, The Coop offers their own version of animal-style french fries. Dubbed ‘loaded fries’ on the menu, this creation consists of an order of their crispy golden spuds smothered with grilled onions, ‘special sauce,’ and melty cheese.

Highlights

Cookies n’ Cream Shake

Loaded Fries

Veggie Quesadilla

Chicken Burrito Bowl (build your own)

Teriyaki Burger

Breakfast Sandwich

See Full Menu Here

https://aspc.pomona.edu/eatshop/coop-fountain/

Hours

Monday-Thursday: 9am – 11pm

Friday – Saturday: 9am – 1am

Sunday: 9am – 11pm

Sagehen Cafe

Right next to The Coop, the Sagehen Cafe also has a couple of tasty lunch offerings. With daily soups, sophisticated house-made salads, deli sandwiches and wraps, and melty paninis, it’s another alternative to your standard dining-hall meal. They also offer a variety of soup, sandwich, and salad deals that are worth trying out.

Highlights

Grilled/Blackened Salmon Salad

Citrus Chicken Salad

Mexicali Salad

Penne Pasta Pomodoro

Chicken Pesto Provolone Panini

Hours

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 3:30 pm (coffee service);

11 am – 2 pm (lunch)

See Full Menu Here

https://www.pomona.edu/sites/default/files/sagehen-cafe-menu.pdf

The Shakedown

Whether you’re trying to be healthy with Chia Seed Pudding, indulge in juicy burger, or live out your inner basic with slice of avo-toast, The Shakedown has got you covered.

Inaugurated in 2007, Pitzer’s own student-run restaurant emphasizes the importance of conscious consumption and ethical business practices, and supports local farms & vendors. Featuring a fully-functioning commercial-sized kitchen, The Shakedown can provide you with a sit-down restaurant experience without needing to leave the Claremont bubble.

Highlights

Strawberry-Mango Smoothie Bowl with Blueberries, Granola and Shredded Coconut

Bill Murray Burger: Grass fed organic/local beef patty, house aioli, marinated arugula, caramelized onions, gouda, apple, on butter-brioche bun

(Extras: fried egg, smashed avocado, bacon)

Avocado Toast: House seed-bread (gluten free/vegan) topped with lemon, avocado, sprouts, paprika, parsley and choice of goat cheese or nutritional yeast

(Extras: fried egg – $1.50)

Pesto-Gouda Grilled Cheese

See Full Menu Here

http://pitweb.pitzer.edu/shakedown/wp-content/uploads/sites/68/2017/02/Shakedown-Menu-Spring-2017.pdf

Hours

Monday-Thursday: 3 pm – 5 pm; 6 pm – 11 pm

Sunday: 3 pm – 5 pm; 6 pm – 11 pm

Closed Friday and Saturday.

The Grove House

With freshly-baked, homemade sticky buns and scones, direct-trade Stumptown Coffee, and pancakes the size of your face served with seasonal fruit compote, breakfast at the Grove House is a great option if you’re trying to mix it up from a standard Collins omelette.

For lunch, create your own sandwich with their delicious freshly-baked bread, as well as an enticing array of spreads, cheeses, veggies and proteins. Also serving up a mouthwatering selection of daily specials like chicken and waffles, caprese salad, or even fresh pizza, do yourself a favor and stop by the Grove House in the very near future.

Highlights

Caramelized Onions, Sundried Tomato Pesto, and Egg Sandwich on Rosemary Garlic Bread

Pesto, Cucumber, mozzarella, caramelized onion, sprouts and balsamic parmesan on Kalamata Olive Bread

Cookies

Sticky Buns- Original, Apple, Banana, Sundried Tomato-Chevre

Hours

Monday-Thursday: 8 am – 10 am; 12 pm – 2 pm

Friday: 9 am – 1 pm

Pit-Stop Cafe

Another one of Pitzer’s non-dining-hall eateries, The Pit Stop has your standard selection of pre-packaged salads, sandwiches, snacks and simple coffee creations. Though variety isn’t abundant, it does feature a chill coffee-shop-esque interior that’s quiet enough to work, or catch up with a friend.

Highlights

Breakfast Burrito

Caprese Sandwich

Iced Coffee

Sesame Chicken Salad

Hours

Monday-Friday: 8:30am – 5pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Jay’s Place

Formerly known as ‘The Little Pizza Place,’ ‘Jay’s Place’ was renovated and rechristened in 2005 in honor of Jay Wolkin ‘99, who passed away in a plane crash shortly before graduation. As Jay’s mother said, “There were really three things Jay could not live without: cheese, duct tape and humor.” While Jay’s place may not explicitly pay homage to Jay’s love of duct tape, staples such as delectable pizzas, cheesy-pretzels, mouthwatering subs and indulgent cheese-steaks most definitely highlight Jay’s love for cheese, and are conducive to a good, humorous time.

Highlights

Churros

Amelia Earheart Sandwich: Provolone, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Tomatoes, Olives

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Bread with choice of 2 toppings (black olives, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms, pineapple, garlic, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, salami)

See Full Menu Here

https://hmc.sodexomyway.com/images/JaysPlaceOnlineMenu_tcm1300-30649.pdf

Hours

Monday – Thursday: 7 pm – 1 am

Friday – Saturday: 8 pm – 2 am

Sunday: 7 pm – 1 am.

Honnold Cafe

Honnold Cafe has you covered for those dire, dire moments during finals season when you’ve moved in full-time to Honnold Mudd Library, trading your spacious Crown single for the 3rd Floor couch, and you simply cannot afford to waste fifteen minutes to-go boxing from Scripps. Though, like the Pit Stop Cafe, diversity in options isn’t overwhelming, Honnold has its fair share of decent sandwiches, coffee-drinks, muffins, bagels and the occasional sushi box selection.

Highlights

Sushi (sometimes available)

Bagels

Muffins

Pastries

Savory Croissants

Hours

Monday – Thursday: 8 am – 12am

Friday: 8 am – 9 pm

Saturday: 9 am – 9 pm

Sunday: 12pm – 12am