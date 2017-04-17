With course registration just around the corner, check out some new classes that are being offered next fall!

GOVT97/ECON97, Public Policy Analysis taught by Professor Rose is an introductory course to public policy. The course will employ the case method whereby students will analyze real-world public problems using properties of political science and economics. Students will also learn to write professional policy memos and learn to use Excel for basic data analysis. This course is a part of a new public policy sequence Professor Rose will be directing. “The sequence is interdisciplinary. “[It will be] melding concepts from government and economics” Professor Rose said. “It builds the analytical skill profile necessary for students to compete and succeed in the public policy job market.” Though the requirements for the sequence are currently not listed, interested students can reach out to Professor Rose with questions.

Professor Day will be teaching a leadership seminar, PSYC 142, becoming a leader. In general, this seminar will be focusing on the science behind leadership development. Approaches to leadership development have shifted towards a central focus on leadership through work, rather than leadership as a more abstract entity. Professor Day explains that the class “will be a participative and interactive class in which various approaches to leadership development will be implemented and experienced by students.”

GOVT 150, U.S. National Security, is a new class that will be taught by Professor Koch. This U.S. national security class will be examining policy decisions involving complex tradeoffs using theory and case evidence. The planned course assignments are papers – no exams. They will be asking and answering questions such as, “What role do military and civilian view of war play in shaping national security policy? What has the impact of transnational terrorism been on national security policy?” “One particularly fun experience will be a National Security Council simulation, where students will adopt different real-world roles,” Professor Koch says. “[Students] will spend a week attempting to solve a critical national security problem.”

A new religious studies class, RLST 65, Contemporary Issues in the Study of Islam, will be taught by Professor Velji in the fall. The class, which does not need any previous knowledge of Islam, will focus on an analysis of the claim that “the study of Islam continues to be hampered by both religious and political forces.” Students will assess this claim and other scholarly arguments both through a detailed look at the history of this field and through the lenses of violence, gender, and modernity. Students would then delve into debates surrounding a change in Islamic Studies and potentially “[envision] what such a shift in disciplinary boundaries might look like.”

Professor Wang will be teaching HIST 135, Pseudohistory, which is not a traditional history course. “The focus is not on learning what happened in the past,” Professor Wang states, “but how historians find out about what happened.” The course aims to cultivate the skills necessary for differentiating between reliable and unreliable historical arguments. Students will focus on analyzing what makes historical writing and arguments trustworthy. While reading several non-academic, popular history books in addition to serious works, Professor Wang wants students to learn the important skill of identifying flawed history arguments from a wide range of regions, including the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

GOVT 132, Development Aid in Practice, by Professor Uvin is an international relations oriented course which analyzes the effects of development by foreigners in third world countries. It focuses on the “conceptual, policy, and operational debates in the field of development”. This approach enables students to learn about development in different ways: an institution, an ideology, and a set of norms and practices. Students will translate social science insights into the practice of development and vice versa. The course will also examine the everyday activities of those who work in the field.

There are many more classes being offered for the first time next fall. Be sure to look on the portal and browse through those as well!