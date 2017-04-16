As I began my quest to find the best smoothie and smoothie bowls of Claremont, I was truly excited. Who wouldn’t want an excuse to overdose on a delicious selection of “healthy” food? Obviously I did.

My task proved to be a bit more difficult than I had expected. Yet, after a week of draining my bank account, and never wanting to go near the Spot again (poor customer service = not a happy Allie), I prevailed in this journalistic pursuit, and have compiled a guide to navigating the best Acai bowls and smoothies in Claremont.

These are the results, ranked in order of most favorable to least favorable.

Smoothies:

Bowl of Heaven

Winner: Popeye Blast (Organic Açaí, Strawberries, Pineapple, Blueberries, 100% Apple Juice, Bananas, Fresh Kale, Fresh Spinach & MAQ 7)

MAQ 7 is Bowl of Heaven’s own blend of seven super fruits, so you don’t have to add any other sort of boost if you’re trying to be extra-healthy. Easily the best smoothie that I tried, it was less filling than The Spot’s, but much thicker and more flavorful than Juice Me’s. Also featuring a green smoothie, Bowl of Heaven definitely likes to stick to the basics – and it works very well.

The Spot Cafe

Winner: Amazon Acai (Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Non-Fat Yogurt, and Apple Juice)

The Amazon Acai is less sugary than the Triple-Berry Acai smoothie as it lacks sorbet, and thus, makes it significantly easier to suck down an entire 16-ounce cup of smoothie. Fruity and thick, this smoothie is neither lacking in flavor nor consistency.

Juice Me

Their smoothies suck. I couldn’t even pick a favorite because none of them are worthy of being on this list. They are too icy, not bursting with flavor, and definitely not thick enough. 10/10 would not recommend.

Bowls

Juice Me

Winner: Acai Sunday Bowl (Mango, Pineapple purée, Banana, Strawberry Acai topped w/ granola, sliced almonds, agave & coconut)

Juice Me’s Acai bowls are some of the best I’ve ever had (with the exception of the Banzai Bowl).Thick enough that you can easily enjoy them without worrying about them melting, the toppings are also delicious and generous. They have gluten-free granola (for my celiac-diseased best friend, this was a huge plus) and are pretty decently priced.

Also, this specific bowl has a mango/pineapple purée on the bottom of the bowl that you can mix into your smoothie and it’s INCREDIBLY delicious. 10/10 rating!

Bowl of Heaven

Winner: Seasider Bowl (Base: Organic Açaí, Strawberries, Pineapple, Blueberries, Bananas, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk & MAQ 7. Toppings: Organic Hemp Flax Seed Granola, Fresh Strawberries, Coconut, and Honey)

Relative to The Spot and Juice Me’s Acai bowls, Bowl of Heaven’s bowls weren’t amazing but weren’t subpar either. The Seasider Bowl became a bit thin by the time I was halfway done with it, BUT it did redeem itself with a great surprise: not only do the bowls have granola on top, but Bowl of Heaven is generous to put some on the bottom as well!

The Spot

Winner: PB&A Bowl (Acai or Pitaya, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry and Apple Juice)

Personally, I think that The Spot’s Acai bowls suck. They’re not thick AT ALL (easily thinner than all of their smoothies), have a less than desirable amount of granola on top, and are super overpriced for the amount you’re paying for.

This was definitely my least favorite place out of the options I tried. I am a huge peanut butter fan though, so A for effort.

All in all, though Claremont has a couple of very questionable smoothie/bowl options, it has its share of solid options as well. So, if you’re in desperate need of a fresh smoothie or a good bowl , don’t worry- Claremont can come through.