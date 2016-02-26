I get it, for all its benefits and wonder, life at Claremont can get slightly repetitive — work until Thursday, TNC, Friday recovery, then right back on the horse for whatever Saturday darty/aptz party is going on. It’s fun, but the routine can sometimes feel entrapping. While this introduction may have been slightly more existential than I was hoping for, the point is that you can simply break up your typical CMC routine with the following easy and fun weekend camping trips nearby!

Joshua Tree

I feel like in every article I constantly praise J-tree; however, it rightly holds its status for perennial outdoors activities. Less than two hours from campus, J-tree allows you to hike, rock climb, or just “veg out” in a landscape filled with neat geographic formations while also offering nights under the stars. The best campgrounds are Indian Cove and Jumbo Rocks; Indian Cove offers easy hiking access to 49 Palms, whereas Jumbo Rocks is close to you, guessed it, jumbo rocks. White Tank is another great bet if you want to experience interesting rock formations, particularly Arch Rock. Be warned: Indian Cove, Jumbo Rocks, and White Tank sites do not have potable water, so you’ll need to stock up beforehand.

Inyo

Inyo has the vibes of a little Yosemite. Only four and a half hours from campus, Inyo offers big granite rocks towering over azure lakes, rock climbing, and hiking galore. Big Pine Creek is a great bet as it has potable water, picnic tables, toilets, and even a fire ring! It also offers plenty of outdoor sports, such as hiking, climbing, fishing, snowshoeing in the winter, kayaking, and much more. Convict Lake, however off-putting the name, is actually very charming and a great site to relax for the weekend. It offers the same activities as Big Pine Creek, but instead of camping just near a lake, you’re camping on the lake banks.

Santa Barbara Area

What’s the point of going to school in Southern California if you can’t go to the beach on a whim and make all of your east coast (or non-California) friends jealous? Santa Cruz Campground (no, not that Santa Cruz) is a beautiful and small (only 12 sites) campground that will revive you after a weekend away. With more amenities than other campsites combined with beachfront realty and bountiful activities, Santa Cruz Campground is a no-brainer for beach camping. Another stellar option is El Capitán; while more rugged in its geographic features than Santa Cruz and slightly further away from the beach, it is nonetheless a good pick for surfing, swimming, and just relaxing on the beach.

Malibu/L.A.

Still can’t get enough of the beach or just want a one-night jaunt? Then Malibu and the greater L.A. area have you covered. Ever since I watched Jaws I have been terrified of swimming in the ocean at night for fear of a Spielbergian monster killing me, but regardless of that irrational fear, swimming on a secluded beach at night sounds awesome! Much like Stefan’s clubs on SNL, Point Mugu State Park has everything you could want: five miles of coastline, 70 miles of hiking trails, and picturesque rocky bluffs. Drive out mid-day Friday, spend the afternoon, night, and morning at Point Mugu, then be back for whatever Saturday night party awaits! Leo Carillo State Park, although smaller, also offers plenty of options for an overnight trip such as tidepools and rocky outcroppings to explore, as well as swimming and other water sports.

Some of these sites are only open during certain seasons and may require you to book online in advance. You can always rent gear for free from OTL at Pomona or OWL at Scripps. Of course, this list is neither definitive nor exhaustive, so for more options check out hipcamp.com or parks.ca.gov. Happy exploring!