Earlier this month, Michael S. Roth, the President of Wesleyan University and author of Beyond the University: Why Liberal Education Matters, visited the Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum (watch the video of his talk here). Roth has a unique perspective on the question of the liberal arts at Claremont McKenna College — before his presidency at Wesleyan, Roth was a Professor of History at Scripps College and even taught some history courses at CMC while he was on the faculty.

In addition to Roth’s discussion at the Athenaeum, The Forum had the opportunity to speak with Roth to continue the conversation about the liberal arts, covering the idea of leadership, college values, party culture, and more. In the interest of space, this interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

* * *

The Forum: In your Athenaeum talk, you sounded skeptical of CMC’s focus on leadership. That was also something that William Deresiewicz (author of Excellent Sheep: The Miseducation of the American Elite) was not fond of when he was visiting campus. I was wondering if you could expand on what it is that troubles you about that framework.

Michael S. Roth: Oh, it’s not just at CMC. I think a lot of schools have talked to students about leadership, by which they mean, you’ll have people following you, and I just think it’s the wrong message. I think it should be about participation and engagement, and it’s anti-democratic, and it appeals to our worst instincts to dominate other people. Aside from that, it’s fine! No, I mean — and again, it’s not CMC in particular — so many schools throw this word around, and I try to banish it from Wesleyan, unsuccessfully, because people will, you know… It’s like, I want to be the captain of the team. But I don’t think we should hold out that carrot.

I think Deresiewicz — I’ve never met him, but we’ve corresponded — I think he’s exactly right about it. I think it’s promising people that if they do well they’ll dominate. And I think what we should do, if you do well, you’ll serve; you’ll collaborate… I just think emphasizing the contribution you can make, the work you can do, that’s important; whether you’re on top of someone else, that, I think, should be a lot less important.

What do you think are the responsibilities of a student at a liberal arts college to make the most of their own education, and also to contribute to the community that they’re a part of and be a good citizen, so to speak?

I think that what should happen at a liberal arts college, and even at larger universities, is that students are prepared for the kind of life they want to lead after they graduate. That’s why my book is called Beyond the University — it’s really not just about what you do for four years; it’s about how what you do for those three or four years are going to create habits of mind and spirit that you’ll take with you when you graduate.

One of the worst things about the party culture of many colleges and universities is that what you learn is how to be an alcoholic and how to use drugs that will eventually undermine your health and ability to be a productive member of society. There’s a certain amount of experimentation and enthusiasm that will be part of the undergraduate experience, but I do think it’s the institution’s responsibility to help students create habits of mind and spirit, and maybe even physical habits as well, and students have to take responsibility at some point for realizing that they are preparing for the work they’re going to do when they graduate. That doesn’t mean vocationalism; that means just understanding how you’re using your time in a way that will launch you into what you’re going to do next.

As I say this I know it sounds really old-fashioned, old-fogey-ish, because a lot of students, if they get into a highly selective school like CMC, they think, ‘I’ve made it! I’ve been working my butt off in high school, and now I get to play Spikeball and drink and do all these other fun things.’ And so it becomes a kind of spa experience for four years. I think that’s a disaster. I think it’s a disaster. And I think admissions has to be very careful about sending those students somewhere else, because I think that it’s an extraordinary opportunity to begin to ask questions and to pursue ways of thinking in college that can go deeper and deeper after you graduate, rather than just being a vacation that was really great and you’ll remember forever.

You know, the worst thing I hear from students and alumni — not at Wesleyan, necessarily, but when I go around doing these talks — is that they say things like, ‘Oh, college! I loved it so much. I love CMC, or I love Scripps… The best years of my life.’ That’s awful. Awful. If that happens, the school’s a failure. It’s not about the experience at school, it’s about how it prepares you for the experiences after school. I think that’s the student’s responsibility, to be awake to that.

Speaking of college not being a four-year spa, you may have noticed that CMC is building a $50 million gym across the way. One interesting conversation that I thought arose out of that was this idea that liberal arts colleges are sometimes in a rat race to provide the best facilities, and that we spend all of this money branding our colleges to get people to come because they’ll want to have fun, but that might not be the best way to spend our money; it might be kind of a superficial way to present a college to potential students. What do you think?

I think it’s worse than superficial. I think it’s anti-educational. There is a competition around facilities; it’s undeniable. But spending for the appearance of luxury in order to attract students, I think, is just a… and I don’t know that that’s what happened here, because I haven’t seen the gym, I just saw it from a distance, and I don’t know. We have very nice athletic facilities at Wesleyan, and I think that’s important, and I see them being used all the time by students.

But, I think that the arms race in amenities is a horror show, and I think it will sink some schools. And I think it’s a symptom of the 1% dictating how higher education will evolve, because these are meant to appeal to those families who say, I’ll spend anything it takes so that my son or daughter gets the very best education. And what they mean by that is, have the best experience.

I would rather have visiting or new or more faculty, myself, but I say that having the good fortune of having really nice athletic facilities… But I do think that the arms race in amenities is counter-educational. I think most expensive things we do at schools should be to have more faculty per student so that students get a really good mentoring relationship with faculty members.

You said when talking about leadership that it’s anti-democratic, which made me think of a phenomenon at CMC — our Government department has seen a decline in interest over the last decade. There’s different thoughts about why people aren’t as interested in the department anymore, but it’s troubling to some in light of the fact that Government, and this idea of civic work, was such a big part of CMC’s founding. In your Athenaeum talk you mentioned not wanting to have a strict set of requirements for what everyone should take, but when you have certain disciplines (whether it’s Government or something else) that seem particularly important to developing liberal arts students, how do you go about encouraging those particular types of study without saying, here’s what you have to do?

You get better teachers. Students should vote with their feet, and they do… I’m not going to comment on whether the Gov department is great or bad, I have no idea, you know — but basically, you create a subsidy when you do [general education] requirements. Whatever department it is gets all these students, no matter how bad they are. It’s the worst thing for improving the department, is to give them students! Whatever department it is.

Now, there’s the “eat your vegetables” theory — that the students, they all want to take whatever class because it’s cool, it’s up to date, it’s trendy, but … it’s like having ice cream all day and not having anything else. But you also want someone who’s not gonna overcook the vegetables, right? You want someone … that everybody’s gonna say, like, “Oh my God, I wanna take that class!” So I think at some schools that you need the combination of requirements or nudges, and attraction of the people in the program itself; you have to find that balance.

I do think that at some schools, a certain department is really important to the identity of the school — maybe Government here — and there are ways of bringing in some great people, just to up the game… You want some people to take Government? Go find a really great Government person and pay them an extra $30,000, no big deal at a rich school, to come for two years. You know, $30,000 a year or $50,000 a year, whatever, extra on top, and professors will come and raise the level of the game. That might do it.

I have a question about students’ relationship to financial aid. Various people have talked about how you can’t just use a liberal arts education to get a job, to be vocational training, because that’s not the point; you’re supposed to develop intellectually. But when students are graduating with an immense amount of debt, it can feel in very urgent ways like you don’t have a choice to take, for example, philosophy classes for four years, because you need to start paying bills as soon as you graduate. That’s a tension that I’ve felt hasn’t quite been resolved, and I was curious what you think about it.

I think student debt is a very important issue… Part of it is to give students the feeling of having more choices when they graduate, and the other thing that’s so important is to understand how taking philosophy seminars actually may prepare you to get a better job than taking economics classes. Not necessarily, but perhaps.

I think that figuring out how to connect the work you do at a college or university to the work you might do after you leave — again, beyond the university — is part of what happens, or should happen, at a liberal arts college. It shouldn’t be seen as an interruption in life, so you get to not worry about anything. No, you should start thinking about, how are you going to translate the skills you’re learning and the habits of mind and spirit you’re acquiring into what you’re going to do when you graduate? That’s hard, and it’s anxiety-producing, and the economy is not friendly, maybe ever, and it certainly is not friendly now. That said, I think it’s an illusion to take only what seems to be practical classes in hopes that you’ll land that job.

I think that the key is being able to make that translation — being able to go to an interview and talk to a prospective employer about how what you’ve done as a History major or an English major or Economics major might be related to what they want to do in that company…

I understand why somebody will say, well, I better take an economics class that’ll help me in those first interviews, and it might. … But the career center, and to some extent the faculty, should really help students translate what goes in the classroom to what goes on off campus. And that’s hard; most of us faculty members aren’t good at that, we don’t know that. We know what goes on on campus and in libraries, but learning how to make the translation, that’s part of liberal education — education in learning to translate, so that you’re not just a technician in literature or philosophy; you’re able to translate those things into other fields.