Love Bardot but afraid of going broke? Addicted to Aruffo’s tortellini? Or, do you simply need an excuse to go to Whisper House for the third time this week? You’re in luck, the Claremont Village is in the midst of hosting its fifth annual Claremont Restaurant Week, running from January 16th-29th. Officially hosted by the Claremont Chamber of Commerce, the fourteen-day long event features prix-fixe menu options and deals at 16 participating restaurants and specialty food stores.

Offering a variety of both lunch and dinner options, most restaurants include a fixed three-course menu that allow diners to choose one of 3 options per appetizer, main and dessert.

A succulent smoked duck salad with candied walnuts and spinach at Bardot, braised short rib with pappardelle, lemon zest, and a shiitake-mushroom brown butter sauce at Packing House Wines, and simple, yet decadent torta di pera at Tutti Mangia, are just a few of the many mouthwatering options offered.

While some establishments are still pricey, there are many restaurants featuring student-friendly menus that won’t break your college budget.

Forming part of California Restaurant Month, Claremont Restaurant Week is just one of the many cities highlighted in the state’s month-long festival sponsored by the California Office of Tourism. Meant to showcase and celebrate California’s diverse and flavorful cuisine, it includes special events like Cheeseburger Pasadena to Winter DineL.A.

The full list of participating restaurants includes:



Il Mattone, Aruffo’s, Bardot, DoubleTree by Hilton Restaurant Claremont, Casa 425, Packing House Wines, Saca’s Mediterranean Cuisine, Whisper House, The Press, The Junction, Tutti Mangia, Union on Yale, Viva Madrid, Eddie’s Italian Eatery, and Nuno’s Bistro & Bar.

Under $25 options:

Bardot (Lunch)

Eddie’s Italian Eatery

Casa 425 (3 Plate Deal)

The Orchard by DoubleTree Hilton Claremont

Il Mattone (Dinner Menu #1)

Saca’s Mediterranean Cuisine (Rotisserie Chicken Week Deals)

The Junction

Aruffo’s (Lunch)

Pine Haven Cafe

For more info on events and participating locales, check out: http://www.visitcalifornia.com/california-restaurant-month